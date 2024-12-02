Yaw Dabo Weighs In On Dr Likee's Status In The Movie Scene After Bill Asamoah's Comments
- Yaw Dabo has weighed in on the recent debate regarding Dr Likee's status in the movie industry, which was triggered by comments made by Bill Asamoah
- The actor said that Dr Likee was currently the face of the movie scene, especially online, given his dominance on YouTube
- Bill Asamoah had earlier dismissed claims that Dr Likee was the face and saviour of the Kumawood industry
Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has addressed the ongoing debate about Dr Likee’s impact on the Ghanaian movie industry. His comments come after actor Bill Asamoah dismissed claims that Dr Likee was the face and saviour of Kumawood.
Dabo highlighted Dr Likee’s strong influence, especially on YouTube, where his skits and short films attract millions of viewers.
He pointed out that while Dr Likee’s rise did not happen during the DVD era, his impact on the industry was undeniable. Dabo said some people were trying to undermine Dr Likee’s contributions because his success was based online rather than through traditional cinema.
The debate began when Bill Asamoah suggested that Dr Likee’s online presence does not make him the face of Kumawood. Bill Asamoah’s comments sparked a heated debate, with various superstars weighing in on the matter after his comments.
Yaw Dabo's comments on Dr Likee spark reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
snipa35 said:
"But what Bill Asamoah said was not wrong gyemi na moagyemi, and Likee seems very sensitive."
elviskwakye wrote:
"I always knew Daabo is blessed with not only creativity but also wisdom💯."
Spynx said:
"Hollywood still put movies on DVDs and Blurays and people buy. Our movie industry has collapsed."
Nana-Antwi wrote:
"Truth n very eloquent from you bro."
Papa Kumasi comments on Bill Asamoah's remarks
Another actor also shared his thoughts on the comments made by Bill Asamoah during a recent interview that surfaced on social media.
YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee's colleague Papa Kumasi weighed in on the debate, justifying why the comedian deserved the tag.
The actor argued that Dr Likee was the one who had carried the industry over the past few years.
