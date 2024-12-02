Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II in a video watched on excitedly as two professional checkers players faced off at an event at the Manhyia palace

In the video, one of the players, Abu National, wowed the crowd, which had gathered, including the king, with his smart plays and antics

The contest put a smile on the Asantehene's face as he clapped for both players and shook their hands after the contest was over

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II recently watched an exciting checkers match at the Manhyia Palace. The event featured two professional players competing in front of a lively audience.

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II watches checkers game in a video. Photo source: thepalaceview

Source: Instagram

One of the players, Abu National, stood out with his smart moves and entertaining antics. His performance impressed the crowd, including the Asantehene, who watched with great interest. The match was filled with strategic plays that kept the audience engaged and looking on keenly.

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II smiled throughout the contest, seemingly enjoying the game. At the end of the match, he clapped for both players and shook their hands, acknowledging their efforts and skills.

Netizens react to Otumfuo at checkers game

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sean Lifer said:

"The king is watching you playing, is a feeling you will never get from anywhere."

ikecon2 commented:

"The guy in red seeing Otumfuo standing feels he is in heaven😂😂😂eei."

Rev. Abronomah said:

"The only game without insults.. 🤣🤣 The king is there; insult and see."

Kwadwo Nyarko commented:

"The guy will forever boast that he’s too good in the game that even Otumfuo shook his hand😂."

Twumasi Obeng Goat Farms said:

"The honour, first time Otumfuo is standing whilst others are sitting 😂😂 y3333."

Effah Theophilus wrote:

"The only gentleman to make otumfuo stand on his feet to watch him."

Otumfuo praises Fante women

Otumfuo showed appreciation for Fante women in an adorable video that surfaced on social media.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the king acknowledged that Fantes were renowned for their cooking skills, citing a family member as an example.

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and admitted that Fantes were great cooks.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh