Big Akwes, in a chat with Emelia Brobbey on Okukuseku, narrated a hilarious story of how Yaw Dabo was mistaken for a child in Germany

During a trip to Hanover, he and his entourage, which included the diminutive actor, were pulled over by police, who thought Dabo was a kid

Big Akews' narration sparked funny reactions in the comments section, with many people expressing doubt about the authenticity of his story

Ghanaian actor Big Akwes shared an amusing story on Emelia Brobbey's Okukuseku show, recounting a funny incident involving fellow actor Yaw Dabo during a trip to Germany.

According to Big Akwes, he and his entourage, including the diminutive actor, were travelling through Hanover when the police pulled them over.

He said the officers had noticed Yaw Dabo fast asleep in the back seat of the vehicle. Big Akwes narrated that upon stopping the car, they inquired about the actor, believing he was a child travelling without supervision.

Big Akwes recounted that he woke Yaw Dabo up to inform him about the police stop, after which the officers asked where the child's babysitter was. The actor said he had to clarify that Dabo was not a minor but, in fact, an adult.

He claimed he showed the police Dabo's passport to prove his age. He mentioned that once the officers verified the information, they apologised for the misunderstanding, according to his narration.

Big Akwes' story about Dabo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Khem said:

"Justice for Yaw Dabo.🤣🤣."

Naa_Tsitse Juyoo said:

"Please the police didn’t speak English. He spoke Deutsch so please how did the police say it😂."

Rich reacted:

"Eiii big Akwes🤣 German Police, do they speak English?🤣 Don't do that to Yaw Dabo.🤣"

Yaw Dabo praises Dr Likee

Yaw Dabo was recently in the news after he extolled praise on colleague Dr Likee, detailing positive aspects.

YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo weighed in on the debate regarding Dr Likee's status in the film industry.

He said Dr Likee was currently the face of the movie scene, especially online, given his dominance on YouTube.

