Kwaku Manu has advised Ghanaians to be vigilant and take care of themselves in the upcoming 2024 elections, which will take place on Saturday, December 7

The actor who was speaking from the US in a video told Ghanaians to take a leaf out of the books of Americans, highlighting how smooth their elections were

Kwaku Manu advised that folks should not get themselves in harm's way to please politicians or their parties, pleading for peaceful elections

Popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has called on his fellow countrymen and women to maintain calm and order during the upcoming general elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Speaking from the US in a video he shared on Instagram, he stressed the importance of peaceful conduct and urged citizens to learn from the smooth electoral processes he observed in America.

Kwaku Manu highlighted that love for political parties should not drive people to chaos or violence. He stressed the need for voters to avoid putting themselves at risk to show loyalty to politicians or political parties.

Kwaku Manu pointed out that the recent elections in the US were well-organised, noting how no one got hurt during and after the electoral process and hoped for the same in Ghana. He encouraged Ghanaians to comport themselves during and after the polls.

Kwaku Manu's message triggers reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

H I G H E S T ➕said:

"2 days to elections you run go America.. oh bra kwaku💀😂."

Yaw JET 26💸🙏 wrote:

"Bossu come and vote oh wai please cus we have agenda for this year."

TM said:

"Bro you're too much full of wisdom keep it up ,a mi love you kiss you woye mi taste peace."

Kwak Manu addresses politicians' antics

In the heat of the elections, the actor also addressed another issue that was occurring in the elections, pointing out some politician's attempts at vote buying.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, he addressed a recent incident between Maa Lydia and John Dumelo during the special voting process.

Maa Lydia was accused of sharing food with voters in the queue, an act that did not sit well with Kwaku Manu.

