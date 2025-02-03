Tems won Best African Music Performance at the 67th Grammy Awards with the song ‘Love Me Jeje’ and Ghanaian producer Guilty Beatz played a huge part in the win

Guilty Beatz was the producer for 'Love Me Jeje' and the song has been a huge success both in Africa and overseas

In photos from the event, Guilty Beatz and Tems posed with bright smiles on their faces as the singer held her second career Grammy Award

Popular Nigerian singer Tems won the Best African Music Performance award at the 67th Grammy Awards with her song ‘Love Me Jeje’.

Tems wins at 67th Grammys Awards. Photo source: ameyawtv

Source: Instagram

The track, produced by Ghanaian producer Guilty Beatz, beat strong competition from Yemi Alade’s ‘Tomorrow’, Asake and Wizkid’s ‘MMS’, Chris Brown’s ‘Sensational’ featuring Davido and Lojay, and Burna Boy’s ‘Higher’.

The win marks Tems’ second Grammy award highlighting her growing influence in the music industry. ‘Love Me Jeje’ has been a major success both in Africa and internationally.

Guilty Beatz played a key role in the song’s success as its producer. His work on the track has been widely praised, and his contribution to Tems’ Grammy win has further enhanced his reputation as one of Africa’s top music producers.

At the awards ceremony, Tems and Guilty Beatz posed for photos, smiling as she held her Grammy trophy. The singer also expressed gratitude for how far she has come in her career, crediting her team for their efforts in making the win possible.

Tems Grammy win excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bigjon_001 said:

"Guilty beats is smart, left the ghana hate bias media chopping Grammys cool."

naatorshie100 commented:

"Guilty is really doing an amazing job we forget how good he’s doing, his second Grammy."

JUdubrai67789 said:

"Congratulations to @temsbaby this shows doing good music, lyrically standard songs goes beyond the our Kpa Kpa Kolo audience. Her little beginning was so criticized, but she kept her standards. Afrobeats Artist should know this, Meaningful lyrics goes a long way 🇳🇬."

MonTana3482 commented:

"But I never still understand Wetin you Dey sing oo I never hear your song again apart from, you and wizkid and your crazy things are happening.. since then till now. Wetin you Dey sing wey Dey make you win Award abeg?"

olanrewaju_4411 said:

"The politic involved in Grammy award is bigger than Nigeria 🇳🇬 politics, any way congratulations 🍾🎊 to temilade, I’m happy for you. David should just do his things and leave Grammy award dream."

ElevenATM commented:

"It’s a beautiful feeling for her mother because she has been in the social media space for a long time. A win, is a win for the family. Mama is proud of you Mommy! 😂"

iamtoch1 said:

"Funny how one can sample another person’s track and win a grammy with it. Congrats though."

