Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu, spoke about being the one who filed for divorce from Naa Okailey Nyarko and why he decided to leave the marriage

He confirmed his ex-wife's marriage to a white man and noted that he did respect her. However, she was not his friend

The interview with UTV's United Showbiz host Empress Gifty stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu spoke about his ex-wife Naa Okailey Nyarko, his divorce, and her remarriage to a white man in the US in an interview aired on UTV on October 12, 2024.

Kwaku Manu speaks about ex-wife

As a guest on UTV's United Showbiz, Kwaku Manu told Empress Gifty, the host of the show, that he was not brokenhearted when he found out about his ex-wife remarrying a white man in the US.

He told Empress Gifty that his recent visit to the US was only to celebrate his birthday and to shoot a movie series about being brokenhearted for his YouTube Channel.

"Some of us understand life in the sense that we can start life with someone and not end with them. As for the divorce, I did not get married to divorce but it is part of life."

Speaking about the divorce in the same interview, the Kumawood actor clarified that he sought a divorce and not Naa Okailey.

Explaining his decision to end the marriage, he said that in life, if you have courage and wisdom, you will not allow marriage to end your life.

"So many people have run mad because of love. Others have also passed on but it did not want either of such unfortunate incidents to happen to me" he said.

Kwaku Manu said that he loves his children and respects his ex-wife. However, he said it was unfortunate the marriage had to end, adding that she was not his friend. He confirmed that Naa Okailey had remarried.

Kwaku Manu speaks about divorce.

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's words

Many people admired Kwaku Manu's maturity in his responses as Empress Gifty probed him about his previous marriage to Naa Okailey.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

lilianamakye said:

"Empress is jux not listening to wat Kweku is saying"

silasampem said:

"That's my favorite Ghanaian actor. Maturity, wisdom and intellect shown!"

twin_lady74 said:

"Mrs hoster some of your questions are no no no no no"

zak_ibrah said:

"Very wise saying from kweku manu ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

nanakwamedeleaux said:

"I like the way he said "tie mi". Quiet and Listen to wisdom woman"

Kwaku Manu preaches self-love

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu preached about self-love in a viral video on social media.

His advice came after his ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey, remarried to a white man in America. Netizens reacted to the video and expressed mixed reactions; some agreed with Kwaku, and others did not.

