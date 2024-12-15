Famous Ghanaian influencer Hajia Bintu met one of her biggest fans who was a Chinese lady, at the official unveiling of the Zonda Tank 300 and Zonda Haval in Accra on December 13, 2024

The lady rushed to take pictures with the model and it ended up in a photo shoot as she wanted to take several pictures while making different poses

The video got many people laughing hard as they talked about the actions of the Chinese lady while taking pictures with Hajia Bintu

A Chinese lady was head over heels after meeting famous Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu for the first time.

Hajia Bintu meets a big fan

The memorable moment between Hajia Bintu and the Chinese lady was captured at the official unveiling of the Zonda Tank 300 and Zonda Haval in Accra on December 13, 2024.

In the video, the lady rushed to Hajia Bintu, the Crown and Comb CEO, as she wanted to take photos with her.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the Chinese lady made several poses with the model, which resulted in an unplanned photo shoot.

For the occasion, Hajia Bintu rocked am all black attire. She wore a vest and a pair of trousers. Her makeup was flawless as it highlighted her beautiful facial features.

Hajia Bintu looked angelic in her bone-straight frontal lace wig which hung across her back. Her hair was parted in the middle and her edges were perfectly curled and laid.

Hajia Bintu and the Chinese lady

Reactions to the Hajia Bintu video

Below are the reactions of social media users regarding the Chinese lady who was overjoyed after meeting Hajia Bintu:

kingrotimii said:

"Bintu is like the lady is spoiling my photos, but what does she care, for her photos doesn't bring money to her table, it's her brains 🙌😂."

_jocephyn said:

"😂😂This is hilarious."

Hajia Bintu's Halloween costumes

YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian TikToker, Hajia Bintu's Halloween costumes turned heads on social media.

The first costume she wore was a mini wedding gown, and the second was a dog mini-dress.

The video got many social; media users talking as they admired how gorgeous she looked in her Halloween outfits.

