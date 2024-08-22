Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu dropped a message thanking fans for supporting her salon and haircare business, Crown and Comb

This comes after the business marked its first anniversary, with the influencer posing in photos while rocking a branded outfit

Many people congratulated Hajia Bintu and wished her well, while others talked about how gorgeous she looked in her attire

Famous Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu opened her salon, Crown and Comb, a year ago in 2023 and is celebrating her business' first anniversary in style.

Hajia Bintu's salon Crown and Comb marks its first anniversary. Image credit: @bintu_hajia

Hajia Bintu celebrates Crown and Comb

Hajia Bintu shared beautiful pictures of herself posing with the Crown and Comb-branded delivery package while slaying in official wear.

Dressed in all white, she wore a white short-sleeved shirt with a branded crest on the left side of her bust, paired with a pair of white trousers.

In the caption, the TikToker hinted that it had been a year since she opened her salon and haircare business and that she was grateful to God for how far she had come.

"Exactly a year I opened [Crown and Comb] and I’m grateful to God for how far I have come."

In the second part of her sweet message, she expressed her profound gratitude to everyone who had ever supported her business and her brand.

The curvaceous influencer hinted that the business was here to stay and was expectant for more achievements in the future.

"And to everyone who supported me and my brand [Crown and Comb] God bless you. [Crown and Comb] is here to stay and I can’t wait for more achievement 🤩🤩"

Below is Hajia Bintu's post about Crown and Comb's first anniversary:

Reactions to Hajia Bintu's post

Well-wishers poured in with congratulations and sweet messages for Hajia Bintu as she celebrated the first anniversary of her business, Crown and Comb.

Below are the heartwarming words from her fans on her Instagram page:

omokribabatunde said:

"Cool, well-ground, focused, not easily intimidated, adventurous, gorgeous, fun-loving, but humble—that is what makes you stand out. May God bless all your endeavours and partnerships. You look good."

abenapremeh said:

"Your outfit 😍very demure"

nelsondakla said:

"very beautiful and always in love with you darling"

iamafiaborngreat said:

"Happy Anniversary Girl🎉"

obaa_berry said:

"😍Happy anniversary 🔥"

luxyglam_beauty said:

"You’re doing well 🙌👏"

kuzoonii46 said:

"You look 👀 very descent and beautiful."

Hajia Bintu flaunts natural beauty

YEN.com.gh also reported that Hajia Bintu went viral after a video showed her getting professional makeup done.

The trending video showed the curvaceous socialite's look without makeup and the after when the cosmetics were on.

After seeing the difference between her look before and after, many Ghanaians rated her natural look over the makeup.

