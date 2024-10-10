Famous Ghanaian TikToker, Hajia Bintu, turned many heads online when she flaunted her fine curves in Halloween costumes

The outfits flaunted her fine legs and curves; the first she wore was a mini wedding gown, and the other was a dog mini-dress

The video got many people talking as they talked about how gorgeous she looked in the Halloween outfits

Curvy influencer, Hajia Bintu, caused a stir on social media when she rocked a mini wedding gown for the 2024 edition of Halloween.

Hajia Bintu flaunts curves in Fashion Nova Halloween costumes. Image Credit: @bintu_hajia

Hajia Bintu rocks wedding gown

In the video on her Instagram page, Hajia Bintu said she had costumes to show her followers for Halloween, which she said she got from the international clothing brand Fashion Nova.

The first outfit she wore was a mini wedding gown that flaunted her fine curves. She wore a veil over her frontal lace wig, styled into a bob and a fringe.

She styled her look by wearing white gloves, transparent platform heels, heavy makeup and a white flower bouquet.

The second Halloween costume was a long-sleeved black-and-white dog outfit with a tail. The Crown and Comb CEO completed the outfit with long socks and black heel sandals.

In the video's caption, the curvy socialite asked her millions of followers which outfit she should wear for Halloween.

"Which costumes should I wear on Halloween"

Hajia Bintu in a wedding gown.

Reactions to Hajia Bintu's video

Many people in the comment section talked about Hajia Bintu's curves. They talked about how gorgeous she looked in the Halloween costumes.

Below are the reactions of her Instagram followers:

ameyaw112 said:

"Asem Ben koraa ni? Fashion nova"

sphesihle_ndzimandze said:

"You look like an Angel in the Bride to be piece babe😍🔥🔥"

just_cutie_21 said:

"When did Ghana start to celebrate Halloween??"

nwele_ote_odi said:

"Wonderful, you look ravishing. I love the weight. So thick and curvy. Even better."

Hajia Bintu rocks tight gym wear

YEN.com.gh reported that curvy Ghanaian TikToker, Hajia Bintu, was spotted at the gym exercising hard.

The socialite wore tight gym clothes that highlighted her curvy figure as she admired herself in a mirror at the gym.

In the video's comments section, many people talked about her natural body and praised her for staying in shape.

