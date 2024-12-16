Farida Mahama, the daughter of president-elect John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama, melted hearts when she showed her humble side

In the viral video, Farida helped her parents serve food at her father's Thanksgiving Service after being declared president-elect in the 2024 elections

Many people spoke about how beautiful she looked in the video, while others spoke about her humble side

Farida Mahama, the daughter of president-elect John Dramani Mahama and incoming first lady Lordina Mahama, has gone viral for helping her parents serve meals at her father's Thanksgiving Service.

Farida helps her parents serve

The Thanksgiving Service was held at the Assemblies of God Ringway Gospel Church on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

In a video that went viral and melted many hearts, Farida was seen helping her parents share branded Mahama food boxes with the church's congregants.

The ever-gorgeous daughter of the former president rocked a white long-sleeved dress made out of lace fabric. She wore no makeup, and her bone-straight frontal lace wig hung across her back and sides.

Reactions as Farida Mahama serves food

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful Farida looked in the video. Others also admired her humility and that of her parents as they distributed branded food boxes to the congregants.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

@AcemanApe said:

"Eiii this girl dierr you squad mean paaa oo 😂😂😂."

@tetteh456796269 said:

"Somebody should get me this girls number she be ma crush."

@Naza300 said:

"I love what I am seeing sense of humility and respect. Leadership is all by example."

daavi_sela said:

"The smiles on the church members' faces...God bless them all with their pastor for nurturing such a man and his family for this nation 😍."

kweku_daadom said:

"Incredible scenes.... Just imagine the president serving you."

kirk_fidelis_nk said:

"Not NPP members and all others who didn’t vote for him proudly taking the food😂😂😂."

