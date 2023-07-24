Nigerian-New Zealand professional kickboxer Israel Adesanya revealed his stance as the best judge for the jollof debate

While making his choice, the martial artist disclosed that he spent part of his childhood in Ghana

Israel Adesanya further gave precise details about his life in Ghana as a young boy

New Zealand-based Nigerian kickboxer Israel Adesanya shared his experiences growing up in Ghana and eating Ghanaian delicacies, including jollof.

The UFC middleweight champion joined the Ghana-jollof war during an interview.

While stating his stance, he first disclosed that he lived in Ghana for over a year as a young boy.

Israel Adensanya added that he attended one of Ghana's oldest prestigious preparatory schools.

The kickboxer also listed local Ghanaian delicacies he enjoyed while spending his childhood in the country.

I lived in Ghana for about a year and a half in Accra Abeka Lapaz. I went to Sunny Side Primary School. I was in Ghana; we chopped the waakye, banku, and everything else.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Israel Adensanya choosing Nigerian jollof over Ghana jollof

Many people were surprised that Nigerian kickboxers chose Nigeria jollof over Ghana jollof. Other countries also joined in to claim the best jollof for themselves.

Memzo Conteh commented:

Gabriel Amadi ame from Senegal; the best Jollof rice is from Sierra Leone and Senegal . RESPECT the history.

Gabriel Amadic commented:

Every country wanna ride on the shoulders of Nigeria. Nigeria is their only window to the world.

Eunice Adu commented:

Some of these Nigerians can lie or it's ignorance? How is jollof from Nigeria? So what should Senegal say.

Zaddy Nova commented:

Ghana The Gateway To Africa. Even other countries agree that Ghana jollof is the best, but the Nigerian MMA fighter Israel Adesanya says otherwise Which other countries agree to that? Nigerian jollof all the way

