Ghanaian musician Pataapa's ex-wife has spoken about her worst marriage experience in a viral video

Liha Miller stated on record that she cried a lot and tried everything possible to save her first marriage

Some social media users have commented on the trending video that blogger Zionfelix shared on YouTube

Content creator and ex-wife Ghanaian musician Pataapa shared her worst marriage experience in a viral interview with Zionfelix.

Liha Miller explained that she had never seen her ex-husband at their court wedding in Ghana, but all means to save her marriage proved futile.

Pataapa's ex-wife, Liha Miller, shares her first marriage experience. Photo credit: @lihamiller.

Source: Instagram

She added that her family knew Pataapa wasn't talking to her and pressured her to tell the public about their relationship.

Liha Miller concluded that she wants Pataapa to grant her divorce so that she can move on with her life and spend time with another person.

"I have cried a lot about this marriage. I tried to save this marriage. The court marriage was in April, and life is moving. I am young, and I don't have a child. I want a husband; I want to come to my family and not have a distant relationship, and I need a man who is ready for it.

There is no way that Patapaa and Its marriage will work again. I tried, but more things happened.

It took me some time before I realised that we were no more. And I am very sure Patapaa is aware of this because we have not spoken for years.

Some would say I should forget it because our marriage is only in Ghana, but I must close that case first to move on with my life. I don't want to leave two lives."

Watch the video below:

Pataapa's ex-wife speaks about their marriage

Some social media users have commented on Pataapa's ex-wife interview on YouTube

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Hajiabamustapha stated:

Very very matured Liha Miller 🎉🎉

@aharon-mawu-wienipaanauel-liza stated:

she's a sensible human being, decent too, respect

@desmondansah3689 stated:

This lady is very intelligent

@giftyaviaanani3575 stated:

This lady is so mature with her utterances👍✌️💯

@boso0003 stated:

This woman is smart. And she must be supported and allow her to move on with her life. Patapa must also respect her side of the situation.

@joshuaamoah5622 stated:

She spoke sense, frankly speaking this is the first time i've heard her talking.

@fatimaali9340 stated:

Ride now two years have come that sooo fast indeed time runs very fast these days

Pataapa's ex-wife rocks tee shirt

Social media sensation, Liha Miller wore a simple green tee-shirt with Ghana flag embossed on it to celebrate Ghana's Independence Day on March 6, 2024.

Check out the photos below:

Pataapa recounts his stint in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote the Ghanaian viral superstar Patapaa who hasn't released any new songs in almost six months.

The Agona Swedru viral celebrity claimed to be out of Ghana in addition to being absent from music.

Recently, Patapaa talked about his hiatus and the circumstances that led to that choice.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh