Felicia Osei has unveiled her alleged fiancé in what looked like a wedding promotion video on her Instagram page

In the video, the pair rocked traditional wedding outfits, with Felicia wearing a beautiful purple and orange corseted outfit while the man clad in a purple Kaftan

Ghanaians rushed to the comments section, with many sending in congratulatory messages while others expressed extreme doubts that Felicia was engaged

Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has sparked engagement rumours after posting a wedding-themed video on her Instagram page.

The video featured Felicia Osei and a man identified as Reginald dressed in identical traditional wedding attire, leaving fans questioning whether she was engaged or promoting a wedding brand.

In the video, Felicia wore a purple and orange corseted outfit while Reginald was clad in a matching purple kaftan. Their outfits and the video’s quality production resembled scenes from a traditional wedding, fueling speculation among social media users.

Fans quickly responded to the post's comments section with mixed reactions. Many sent congratulatory messages, assuming the post marked Felicia’s engagement. Others, however, expressed doubts, suggesting it might be part of a promotional campaign or social media content.

Felicia Osei's video sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jnryankson said:

"Why am I afraid to believe this? If it's true then a very big congratulations to you and your man. She's so unserious that it's hard to believe her sometimes."

ohemeaakyeabea1 commented:

"I still don't believe it because Feli deɛ sometimes when you take her seriously then you risk your life that oo 😂😂but if it's really true, then Obaapa congratulations to you, may heavens bless your new home."

samuelnanakojobiney wrote:

"Congratulations to you, and May God bless your new home."

Ghanaian lady complains about single-life

While Felicia Osei seems to be fulfilled with her relationship life, a Ghanaian lady is reeling from the consequences of being single.

She went on to detail the kind of guy she wanted as a partner and the things he had to do to make the relationship work.

YEN.com.gh reported that the video sparked a flurry of reactions.

