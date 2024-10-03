Broda Sammy has doubled down on his efforts to make the church more friendly to unconventional congregants

The gospel singer believes some churches have gone against Christ's directive of loving and embracing all people

A video of Broda Sammy singing passionately about his new inclusivity campaign has popped up on social media

Ghanaian gospel singer Samuel Poku, popularly known as Broda Sammy, has shared a snippet of his new song, which rehashes his campaign against some churches.

This comes after his recent interview on UTV, in which he shared his frustration with Ghanaian churches discriminating against people with dreadlocks, earrings, and tattoos.

Kumasi-based singer Broda Sammy reiterates his message to strict Ghanaian churches with his new song. Photo source: Instagram/BrodaSammyNationWorshiper

The controversial musician is known for his hot takes about Christianity in Ghana.

He has advised Christians not to shy away from staking the lottery and encouraged women to marry out of wedlock.

Broda Sammy also argued that religious leaders have become too strict with the youth, driving them away from the church.

In his new song, the musician reiterated his stance that salvation cannot be gatekept for the very people Christ came to die for - sinners.

He shared a video of himself jamming to the new song with a group of men who had dreadlocked hairstyles and wore earrings.

Fans react to Broda Sammy's new song

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in relation to Broda Sammy's latest release.

besundries_hairandbeauty said:

"The message is clear….. I always say David as we all know in the bible was one of God’s favourite but one who did most of the outrageous things…….. with a remorseful heart and true intentions of repentance, He in his mercy will redeem you……….. the underlined words here is with a remorseful heart and true intentions of repentance"

peniel_bruce_baiden_official wrote:

"One thing I love about him is that he's real.... He ain't faking anything and as a matter of fact the lyrics in the song is the most important thing... When it comes to worship he delivers, when it come to gosple hipop too he dey on point, Now gosple highlife slash afro gospel..... currently the realest gosple artist I'm ghana right now .... MY GOD IS❤️❤️❤️❤️"

kojoandysongraphix remarked:

"I can’t stop watching this video becose I Iyk the lyric and the sound…please can someone tell me the title of this song 🙏🏽"

nhira6205 noted:

"This is a great masterpiece 👏👏👏 ❤️he came to save all the sinners not the righteous ones amen 🙏 ❤️❤️"

Broda Sammy warns demure church girls

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Broda Sammy had opened up about Christian women dressing modestly.

The singer warned that overly modest outfits could affect their chances of finding a partner to settle down with.

