Akua Donkor, in an interview, spoke about her heated exchanges with media personality Delay during her appearance on her show many years ago

The leader of the Ghana Freedom Party recounted how the TV show host made disrespectful comments about her because of her presidential bid

Akua Donkor also claimed that she felt aggrieved with the outcome of the interview and cursed Delay for how she treated a guest on her segment

Akua Donkor, the leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, has opened up about her issues with famous media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

Akua Donkor revisits her interview with Delay

In a recent interview, Akua Donkor shared that Delay allegedly disrespected and humiliated her while appearing on the personality's show many years ago.

According to the 2024 presidential candidate, TV host Delay requested an interview with her, so she booked a flight from Kumasi to Accra to honour her obligations to her.

Akua Donkor said that the media personality was rude during the interview and allegedly called her a mad woman and illiterate for starting a political party to contest the presidential elections in Ghana.

"Delay asked me if I had founded a political party, and I answered that. She asked me if I knew that I was mentally unstable before starting the party. She asked why someone like me, who could not read and write, would start a political party and said that I was a mad woman for doing so."

The leader of the Ghana Freedom Party said that when questioned why Delay would bring her on the show if she knew she was mentally unstable.

Akua Donkor added that she was disappointed and angered by Delay's treatment, especially after she had left her home in Kumasi for Accra for the interview, so she rained curses on her.

Reactions to Akua Donkor's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Akua Donkor's remarks about Delay.

Sikapa commented:

"It's so sad and disrespecting 💔😔DELAY had to apologize…go and watch the show 😔😔."

pawa emba commented:

"If this is true, then I think Delay should apologise 😕."

obenga952gmail.com commented:

"Those saying it’s not true, go and check the interview Delay needs to apologize to this woman."

Official Emmy commented:

"So sad 😔 this woman 👩 was hurt by Delay's words...why would ya tell someone's mother that she's mad ahhh so so sad 😔 Mom don't mind them. Still focus."

Maa Adwoa commented:

"Delay should swallow her pride and apologize to this woman!!!!"

Akua Donkor dances after filing nomination forms

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akua Donkor was in a jubilant mood as she filed her nomination forms in her bid to become the president of Ghana.

She danced as she presented her forms for the December elections to the Electoral Commission chairwoman, Jean Mensa, at their headquarters.

