Farida Mahama, in a video, was mobbed by many kids during her trip to her father's hometown, Bole, in the Savannah Region

The president-elect's daughter showcased her dance moves as she and the kids jammed to Nacee's Kwen Kwen song on the street

The video gained a lot of traction on social media and triggered positive comments from Ghanaians, who praised her

Farida Mahama, the young daughter of President-elect John Dramani Mahama, courted attention on social media after a video of her hanging out with a group of kids surfaced.

Farida Mahama visits her father's hometown, Bole, and parties with kids on the street. Photo source: @gist_for_life and @farida_mahamafanpage

The young lady recently embarked on a trip with her father, John Dramani Mahama, to his hometown, Bole, in the Savannah Region, following his win over Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the December 7 presidential elections.

Farida Mahama and her father received a rousing reception from a massive crowd as they toured various communities during their special bonding session.

Farida Mahama parties with kids on street

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Farida Mahama was mobbed by a large group of children in Bole, who could not contain their excitement as they spotted her in the community for the first time.

The children cheered the president-elect's beautiful daughter as she recorded her interactions with them on the streets.

Farida Mahama later joined the kids in showcasing her dance moves as they joyously jammed to gospel musician Nacee's Kwen Kwen, the official 2024 campaign song for John Dramani Mahama and his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Below is the video of Farida Mahama partying with kids on the street:

Farida Mahama's video stirs reactions

The video of Farida Mahama hanging out with the kids on the street gained traction on social media, with many Ghanaians praising her for her humility and infectious energy. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sweetangel commented:

"These Mahama children are different aaaa."

Sam Krist said:

"This is beautiful 👌."

didikasije commented:

"They always get in touch with the people on the ground. One of the kindest and loveliest families in Ghana is the Mahama family from the Gonja land ❤️❤️❤️."

Sroda Awudi said:

"Awwwwn, she is still a child and wants to be with children toooo🥰."

Farida Mahama, family gift meals to Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Farida Mahama joined her parents in gifting meals to several guests at John Mahama's post-election Thanksgiving service.

The president-elect's daughter gathered multiple boxes of food and went around the Assemblies of God Ringway Gospel Church to hand them out to the event's attendees.

Farida Mahama's beautiful looks at the event also courted massive praise from many Ghanaians on social media.

