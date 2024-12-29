Little Mercy Smith's one-week celebration was held at her family home in Accra on Saturday, December 28, 2024

Notable celebrities, including Koo Fori, Martha Ankomah, and Kofi Adjorlolo, attended the event to commiserate with the late actress' family

President-elect John Dramani Mahama donated GH₵5K and items, including drinks and water, for the one-week celebration

President-elect John Mahama made a kind gesture towards the family of the late Ghanaian actress Little Mercy Smith, popularly known as Benyiwa of Efiewura TV series fame.

The late actress, who had been inactive in the Ghanaian movie scene in recent years, sadly passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Little Mercy Smith's Efiewura TV series co-star and on-screen husband, Kwame Dzokoto, shared that the actress was battling a serious medical condition before succumbing to her death at the reported age of 43 years.

A one-week celebration event for the late actress was held at her family house in Accra on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

Notable celebrities, including Koo Fori, Martha Ankomah, Kofi Adjorlolo, Kwame Dzokoto, and some DSTV officials, attended the celebration to commiserate with Little Mercy Smith's husband, son, and other relatives.

John Mahama donates GH₵5K to Mercy's family

In a video shared by blogger Zionfelix on his Instagram page, the MC for the late Little Mercy Smith's one-week celebration event announced that president-elect John Dramani Mahama donated GH₵5K to the late actress' family.

The MC also announced that the president-elect, who beat vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the December 7 elections, also donated other essential items, including drinks and water, for the event.

The MC also shared that John Mahama was among some individuals who paid for the medical bills of the late Little Mercy Smith during her battle with her health condition.

Numerous attendees at the one-week celebration joined the late actress' family in expressing gratitude to the president-elect for his generous gesture.

Ghanaians praise John Mahama for his gesture

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to John Mahama's donation to the late Little Mercy Smith's family on social media below:

ameyaw112 commented:

"Nice."

atiekunancy said:

"Thank you, Daddy!"

ghana2342023 commented:

"Mahama, thank you 🙏🏿."

duahrafia said:

"Nyame nhyira ooo Mahani 😍😍😍👏."

Kwame Dzokoto eulogises late Little Mercy Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Dzokoto eulogised the late actress, Litte Mercy Smith, following her passing on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

The comedian-turned-politician expressed how he would miss his on-screen wife from the Efiewura TV series.

Kwame Dzokoto also shared details about John Mahama's numerous financial contributions to Little Mercy Smith during her health battles.

