Serwa Amihere turned heads online when she flaunted her fine legs as she rocked a black long-sleeved dress with a thigh-high cut

Serwaa took to her Instagram page to share a memorable moment she captured during her night out with Khosi Twala, the winner of the maiden edition of Big Brother Titans

The carousel post excited many people on social media who admired their lovely bond, while others admired Serwaa's beauty

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere shared videos and photos of her having a good time in South Africa with Khosi Twala, the winner of the maiden edition of Big Brother Titans.

Serwaa Amihere dines with Khosi Twala in South Africa. Image Credit: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Serwaa and Khosi enjoy time in SA

On her Instagram page, Serwaa made a carousel post of her having a great time with Khosi at a plush restaurant in South Africa.

In one of the videos, they were seen descending from a staircase, showing off their gorgeous outfits while smiling.

As part of their night together, they toasted to a glass of champagne; they then took shots and simmered that down with a lemon slice each.

Serwaa and Khosi proved that they enjoyed each other's company. A video showed them taking selfies and vibing to the songs being played at the restaurant.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the ever-gorgeous Miss Amihere noted that they spent the night enjoying good food and each other's company, which summed up a happy life. She then thanked the reality TV star for the lovely night.

"Good food, great company, a happy life. Cc @khosi_twala . Thank you for a lovely night ❤️🖤🖤."

Serwaa Amihere's outfit in South Africa

For her dinner outfit, Serwaa flaunted her fine legs in a long black dress with a thigh-high cut, which she paired with heels.

Her makeup was well done, and her frontal lace wig was nicely styled into a curly bun, with a portion of the hair left to hang on the sides of her face.

BBTitans winner Khosi used her verified Instagram page, @khosi_twala, to comment under Serwaa's post, saying,

"What a darling sweetheart you are! Such a great wholesome being 😍❤️ we love you in SA 🇿🇦."

Reactions as Serwaa dines with Khosi

Below are the reactions to Serwaa Amihere's night out in South Africa with Khosi Twala:

piesieesther said:

"That’s the Queen."

gloriaosarfo said:

"My girls🌹💝💝🌹."

ricky_milla said:

"AHUOF3FUO NYINAA ACTIVE MEMBERSHIP CARD BEARER BAAKO P3."

matilda_gamor said:

"If beauty was a person ❤."

abdaziz9833 said:

"She isn’t human. It’s insane how beautiful she is.🔥🔥."

isabella_sarfo said:

"Beautiful Serwaah ampaafo papabi and King Khosi 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

efya_boafowaa_kumah said:

"They will cry blood, you are still that girl.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥👏👏."

nyadedziwilsonkweku said:

"You're so beautiful and very special for me."

Serwaa Amihere meets Blacko in South Africa

YEN.com.gh reported that broadcaster Serwaa Amihere bumped into rapper Black Sherif in Sandton, South Africa, and the beautiful moment they shared went viral on social media.

In the viral video Serwaa shared on her TikTok page, she was overjoyed when she met Blacko so much that she hugged him tightly and did not want to let go.

She captioned the post and expressed excitement about meeting the Ghanaian musician. The post got many people speaking about their interaction in the comments section.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh