Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has addressed criticism of Kantanka Automobile, specifically complaints about the price point and the business strategy of the company

Addressing Ghanaians who complained that Kantanka cars were expensive, he said people often made a mistake by comparing its brand-new vehicles to used cars

The company's CEO also addressed the continuous criticism of the brand logo by Ghanaians and explained the rationale behind the Kantanka Automobile emblem

The CEO of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, has addressed public criticism about the pricing of the company’s cars and its overall business strategy.

He explained that many Ghanaians compare the cost of new Kantanka vehicles to used imported cars, which he believed was an unfair comparison. According to him, most of the people who criticised the prices often cannot afford cars and expect to buy vehicles for as little as GH¢2,000 or GH¢5,000.

On the issue of affordability, he pointed out that the company has designed a smaller car priced at GH¢45,000. This vehicle, he said, was aimed at individuals looking for cars suitable for ride-hailing services and taxis. He emphasised that GH¢45,000 was a competitive price for a brand-new vehicle.

Kantanka also responded to criticism about the company’s logo, which features a star on a black background.

He explained that the star symbolised the ‘star of Africa,’ representing the company as a beacon of hope for African innovation. The black background he mentioned stood for the black race, explaining that the company was committed to having an African identity.

Kwadwo Safo's explanation sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Ahod3 said:

"He is being mischievous. Who in their right mind wants to buy a car for ghc5000 or 2000."

De Burna commented:

"Your brand new car can’t perform better than a 10yr old Toyota car."

Priscilla said:

"I don’t think the Kantanka cars are well advertised. I’ve never seen an advert on it."

Amuzu commented:

"I am most of the car parts are imported not manufactured in Ghana."

nanaaddo699 said:

"Masa kantanka small cars rate from 200k to 300k so why the guys won’t go for vitz."

Icy ❄️ Bourbon reacted:

"Most government workers have some sort of payment plan for cars. Find a nice proposal so the government gives you alone that benefit. It will go a long way to help the brand."

asabereakwasi said:

"You are entering a new market… you do not pay taxes and you want to charge the same as foreign cars."

Vehicle with Kantanka logo goes viral

Kantanka vehicles have become recognised in Ghanaian society, and it seems some individuals have taken inspiration too.

YEN.com.gh recently spotted a video of a locally manufactured vehicle with a Kantanka logo on it, and the video went viral.

Ghanaians who saw the vehicle were amazed that people in Ghana could make cars out of scrap materials on a small budget.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

