Chef Smith was spotted working at a restaurant by a lady who visited the eatery, and she was surprised to see the infamous chef

She sneakily recorded a video of him and shared it on her TikTok page and narrated her experience at the restaurant; per her narration, it was a mixed experience

Many Ghanaians who saw the video were surprised to see Chef Smith employed and doing well despite his Guinness World Record scandal

Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith, who became infamous after his fake Guinness World Record (GWR) certificate stunt, has resurfaced, this time working at a restaurant.

A lady who visited the eatery recognized him and secretly recorded a video, later sharing it on TikTok.

The lady shared her mixed experience at the restaurant in her post, praising the food and acknowledging Chef Smith’s cooking skills. She, however, noted that despite the food being good, she had diarrhoea after. The video quickly gained attention, surprising many Ghanaians who had not expected to see the chef working after his controversial past.

How Chef Smith's GWR drama ensued

Chef Smith became infamous in July 2024 when he claimed to have set the record for the longest cooking marathon. During a press conference at the La Palm Beach Hotel, he presented what appeared to be an official GWR certificate. However, investigations disclosed the certificate was fake.

Musician Nana Boroo and his sister, sponsors of Smith’s cook-a-thon event, reported him to the Ghana Police Service, leading to his arrest for alleged fraud.

After his release, Chef Smith came clean during an interview that he had deceived Ghanaians in his quest for fame. He confirmed that Guinness World Records had no record of him applying for or holding such an event and disclosed that he had printed the fake certificate to mislead people.

The TikTok video has sparked mixed reactions, with many expressing surprise at his employment and apparent return to normalcy despite the scandal.

Chef Smith sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

maame u said:

"You have courage to even eat, the food may be scam oooo."

H_B_A commented:

"On behalf of the disappointed Ghanaians… you should have given him a quick knock for us 😂."

_thriftgods said:

"😂😂You will soon submit your video for longest “diarrhea “ GUINNESS BOOK OF RECORD."

Mz koranteng reacted:

"You have heart oo😹😹 are you not afraid me like ina dat."

GTS. reacted:

"Settings man … self crown man … he’s the best."

Ablodepe said:

"That man needs to be studied in university."

rachelLicah commented:

"run oo😂😂 He will fake menu."

