Viral sensation Archipalago and his girlfriend Afrah have called it quits after two years of dating

Afrah issued a statement about their split on social media saying they tried hard to make it work

Her decision left many fans concerned considering the couple's chemistry in their past videos

Ghanaian musician and content creator Archipalago and his girlfriend have reportedly broken up.

In August 2023, Archipalago proposed to his girlfriend Afrah at the Kotoka International Airport.

A social media account affiliated with the girlfriend, Afrah broke the news of their breakup. The duo have been together for two years.

The couple garnered a significant online frenzy with touchy moments and public displays of affection.

According to Afrah, she and her US-based partner had fallen out causing them to separate for two months.

The socialite claims she tried her best to make things work. In her statement, Afrah claimed that there was no need to delve into the details of what caused the once adorable couple to call it quits.

Her statement reads

"Hey Guys, I am heartbroken to share the Archipelago and I have decided to end our relationship after 2 years of dating. For the sake of clarity and more importantly, to allow us the space and grace needed for us both to be able to navigate this bit of our lives with the peace we thought it might be best to let out fans and followers know Archipalago and I were in love but we have grown apart in the relationship and we regret to inform our loved that we've been separated for months now.

I have been trying to put myself together and manoeuvring for the final time to my fans and the public know that Archipalaog and I are no longer together. We have these past months trying our best to make it work.

However, we have decided to call it quits and there is no to go into details. I can boldly say we both tried to make it work but it didn't work and that's okay. We still think the absolute world of each other and still respect each other."

