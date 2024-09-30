Britain's Got Talent star, Afronita, and the kids of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla, melts hearts with their dance moves to Jejereje

They were joined by members of Afronita's dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy, who also made the video enjoyable to watch

The video melted the hearts of many social media users, who took to the comment section to share positive feedback on their dance moves

Talented dancer and dance coach, Afronita, and the kids of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla, melted many hearts by dancing to Jejereje.

Afronita and Stonebwoy's kids dance

The video started with members of Afronita's dance academy, AfroStar Kids, dancing in various groups to the Jejereje song.

As the video went on, Stonebwoy's daughter Catherine Jidula and Afronita jumped into the scene with incredible dance moves.

When they were done, Stonebwoy's son, L Janam, had a solo performance before everyone joined in, singing and dancing to the song.

In the caption of the video which Afronita shared on her Instagram page and that of Stonebwoy, she noted that she and the little kids caught the Jejereje energy.

"We caught the JEJEREJE ENERGY too! 🔥🌟💃🏽 Wait for the surprise at the end🤭@stonebwoy this one is from your kids and mine to you!💖"

Afronita and Stonebwoy's kids dancing to Jejereje.

Reactions to Afronita and Stonebwoy's kids' video

Catherine Jidula commented in the section, expressing her excitement about correctly performing the dance moves and how they successfully executed the video.

Stonebwoy also commented on the dance video, saying it was adorable to watch. Others also shared positive remarks in the comment section.

Below are some of the lovely reactions from social media users:

jidulaxii said:

"We did it!!!! 💃🏽 #StarGyals"

stonebwoy said:

"Super cute 🚀🚀🚀"

afroniellaaa said:

"This sweet me too much❤️💖😍"

musliyatu said:

"Aaaahhhh....this is too sweet💃💃💃💃💃😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥"

julietkasante said:

"Normally she Dey show working 😍"

rachealewusie said:

"Oh noooooo😳😳🥳🥳🥳🥳😫, this is too louddddd💥💥🌟. ASKA to the whole wiase 🙌"

priscy_a.brago said:

"I can't stop watching 😍😍😍😍, tooo cute🥰🥰🥰🥰,ASKA to the whole wiase 🩵 🩷"

Stonebwoy's Jejereje music video.

Stonebwoy's kids dance Apotheke

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy's children displayed fire dance moves to his hit song, Apotheke.

In the video, they showed off their amapiano moves, while showing off their stylish outfits.

Many fans reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy's children displayed fire dance moves to his hit song, Apotheke.

