Lil Win, in an interview, lamented the high cost of operating his new ultramodern barbershop at Offinso-Ahenekro

The Kumawood actor said some of the chairs at his Wezzy Barbering Studios were shipped to Ghana at $1,300 each

Lil Win added that he had plans to secure more land to build a bigger barbershop later as one of his future efforts

Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo 'Lil Win' Nkansah has lamented the high cost of running his new ultramodern barbershop.

Since achieving stardom in the Kumawood movie industry, the comic actor has made significant investments in multiple ventures to expand his business portfolio and create other sources of income.

Over the years, Lil Win fulfilled a lifelong dream of being an educator by establishing the Great Minds International School, an ultra-modern institution with modern educational materials and equipment in Offinso Ahenekro in the Afigya Kwabre North district of the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

In December 2024, the A Country Called Ghana movie producer held a colourful event, with his family present, to officially open his ultramodern barbershop, Wezzy Barbering Studios, in front of his school after several weeks of promoting its grand opening on social media.

Lil Win laments cost of running barbershop

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, Lil Win said he established his barbershop after realising that individuals had difficulties accessing professional barbers in the Offinso-Ahenekro community.

The comic actor noted that the Wezzy Barbering Studios was a temporary startup to test the market and planned to secure another land and build a bigger barbershop at a different location.

Lil Win said operating his barbershop was challenging because it involved spending a lot of money acquiring necessary items.

The Kumawood actor noted that some of the barber chairs in his Wezzy Barbering Studios, which he shipped from abroad, cost over $1,300.

"You can search on the internet for the price of the barber chair. Some of them cost over $1,300. Some barbers own chairs that cost GH₵3,000 and GH₵4,000, but I ordered mine from abroad. You will know the price when you check online."

He also shared that he spent a lot of money on lights, mirrors and other items to decorate the interior of his Wezzy Barbering Studios.

Lil Win's comments stir reactions

Lil Win's remarks about the high cost of operating his Wezzy Barbering Studios triggered mixed reactions from social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

BigDicy commented:

"Barbering shop is the worst business idea."

Secret Billionaire said:

"He talks too much."

Mando.Best commented:

"Why does he like mentioning the prices of whatever he buys? I don’t know why he likes that thing."

Jah know said:

"He wants to calculate and compare to Kwaku Manu house at East Legon. Nothing else."

Jisa Sweets commented:

"Nanka, use the money to open a pure water company mpo errr ahhh."

NANA KWAME ARMANDO said:

"If this dude opens a big company de3, he go talk us say na 1 billion dollars 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Lil Win chooses business investments over houses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win spoke about why he makes business investments over building houses.

The Kumawood actor shared that despite being one of the wealthiest individuals in the industry, he owned no home.

Lil Win stated that his investments in businesses would eventually yield significant returns for him in the long term.

