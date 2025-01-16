Shatta Wale has bagged three nominations at the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA)

He was nominated for categories including the Best CrossOver Song and the Best African Dancehall Entertainer

The International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) celebration will be held on Sunday, March 30, 2025

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has gained international recognition after being nominated three times by the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

Shatta Wale lands three nominations at the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA). Photo source: @shattawalegh and @IRAWMAAwards

Source: Twitter

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker had a stellar 2024, which saw him release his highly anticipated 10th studio project, Shatta and Fans Album (SAFA), on digital music platforms on Friday, September 20, 2024.

SAFA is the dancehall artist's second album of 2024, following the release of his eight-track Konekt album on February 2. The 14-track music project featured collaborations with Wendy Shay and Amerado and amassed significant streaming numbers on major platforms.

Shatta Wale capped off his impressive year by sharing the same stage as Spice, Popcaan, Bounty Killer and others at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston on December 31, 2024.

Shatta Wale earns four IRAWMA nominations

At the media launch of the 2025 edition of the IRAWMAs on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Shatta Wale was announced as one of the few artists with numerous nominations.

The Ghanaian dancehall musician was nominated for the Best Music Video, the Best CrossOver Song and the Best African Dancehall Entertainer categories at this year's event.

Shatta Wale becomes the latest Ghanaian to earn a nomination at the prestigious international award scheme since his rival Stonebwoy, who was nominated and eventually won the Best African Reggae/Dancehall Entertainer award in 2020.

The SM boss holds the title of the most awarded African artist at the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) with six awards.

The 42nd anniversary of the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) celebration will be held on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Coral Springs Center for the Arts in Coral Springs, South Florida.

The event will celebrate the massive strides musicians worldwide have made in promoting and achieving success in the reggae music genre.

The social media post about Shatta Wale at the IRAWMAs is below:

Shatta Wale's IRAWMA nominations stir reactions

The announcement of Shatta Wale's nominations at the 2025 International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) event triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments.

naanunoo1988 commented:

"I won’t be surprised if Shatta is nominated for a Grammy this year."

Precocious.doreen said:

"Reggae? With which music or song."

Antaru4real commented:

"Stonebwoy and his fans will come after you with something to counter this 😂😂😂."

AbdulRahmarn1 said:

"Hard work pays. Shatta grabbing 2 outa 4⚠️🥳."

addi_worldwide commented:

"😂😂😂so soon. Dem no see anything yet. He’s taking everything this year @shattawalenima on God."

Shatta Wale's On God reaches Billboard chart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's On God song reached Billboard's Top Afrobeats chart.

The dancehall musician's 2022 hit single claimed the 35th spot on the Billboard chart in its debut week.

Shatta Wale earned massive plaudits from Ghanaians on social media for his latest music milestone.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh