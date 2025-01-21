Lil Win and Yaw Dabo visited popular sports presenter and analyst King Eben in Lawson FM's studios in Kumasi

The two Kumawood actors, in a video, engaged in a football debate, which saw Lil Win getting mocked for his football knowledge

The video of Lil Win and Yaw Dabo's interaction in the Lawson FM studio triggered laughter among Ghanaians on social media

Kumawood actors Kwadwo Nkansah and Yaw Dabo invoked laughter on social media after a video of them engaging in a football debate on live radio surfaced.

Yaw Dabo mocks Lil Win as he exhibits his football knowledge on live radio. Photo source: @newedubiaseunitedf.c and @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

The two actors recently visited the popular Kumasi-based sports presenter and analyst King Eben, popularly known as the Boss Player, in the studios of Lawson FM to engage in a conversation.

Lil Win and Yaw Dabo trooped to the radio station for Lawson FM's afternoon sports show, Lawson Sports Live, where they congratulated King Eben for his move to the radio station after leaving their competitor, Wontumi FM and TV, a broadcast station owned by the New Patriotic Party bigwig Charles Wontumi.

Lil Win later joined his fellow Kumawood colleagues, such as Oboy Siki, Dr Likee, Kyekyeku, Wayoosi, and others, to commiserate with the family of the former's Public Relations Officer as they held a one-week celebration event for his late mother, Madam Sophia, who passed away at 65.

Yaw Dabo mocks Lil Win

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yaw Dabo and Lil Win engaged in a football debate, sharing their knowledge about the world's most popular sporting activity.

Yaw Dabo, a staunch supporter of Spanish giants Real Madrid, who has heavily invested in the football space in Ghana and owns the infamous Dabo Soccer Academy, playfully questioned Lil Win about Brazilian footballer and recently crowned Fifa Best Men's Player Of The Year winner Vinicius Junior's club.

The Wezzy Empire CEO, who in 2021 signed a two-year contract with Ghanaian football lower-tier side New Edubiase United FC and played in only four matches, appeared to have had little football knowledge.

In response to Yaw Dabo's question, Lil Win said that Vinicius Junior was a player for Manchester City, the reigning English Premier League winner, and a teammate of Erling Haaland.

Lil Win's answer prompted laughter from Yaw Dabo and the former as King Eben ended his live broadcast.

Watch the video below:

Lil Win and Yaw Dabo stir reactions

The video of Lil Win and Yaw Dabo's interaction in the Lawson FM studio triggered laughter among Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

user6282603581011 commented:

"Kojo is not watching football matches🤣🤣🤣."

qhofhithanko said:

"Kojo can lie ooooo😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Young Khorus@1 commented:

"All this one no concern me ooo. My problem is who recorded Dr Time Daso's dream 🤔🤔🤔."

mccarthy1bankz said:

"Aswear Kwadwo be legend 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

OHENEBA commented:

"Master, let Kwadwo rest😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Lil Win cries at his mother's home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win cried at a ceremony as he spent time with his family and handed over a 12-bedroom house to his mother.

The Kumawood actor received condolence from some associates who had attended the special event.

The video of Lil Win crying as he prepared to hand over the new house to his mother triggered reactions on social media.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh