The family and girlfriend of late Kumawood actor Bright Owusu, known professionally as C Confion, have received significant financial support from benevolent Ghanaians in the diaspora.

The donations, totalling over GH¢70,000, were handed over as they mourned the tragic loss of the actor, who passed away on December 20, 2024, at 28.

Richie of Plus 1 TV facilitated the contributions, providing a detailed account of all donations before presenting them to the family. C Confion’s parents received approximately GH¢50,000, while his girlfriend, Sandra, was given GH¢20,000 along with an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The family and Sandra expressed profound gratitude to the donors for their kindness during this challenging time.

This marks the second round of donations Sandra has received. Earlier, YouTuber and member of Dr Likee’s team, Gunshot GH, who was a close friend of the late actor, disclosed that a fan, identified as Borga Tito, had supported Sandra with GH¢1,000 to assist her as she copes with her loss.

C Confion, who was a key member of Dr Likee's team and featured in many skits, died after battling a severe illness. He had been admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi before his passing.

The actor’s final rites took place on January 11, 2025, at the Buokrom Government School Park in Kumasi. The event drew many Kumawood stars, fans, and loved ones, all paying their respects to the late actor.

C Confion's family and Sandra warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

maxwellbaidoo3325 said:

"Those who contributed, God bless you guys all… Riche you end my respect cox not everyone can be real like what you did… bless up. 🙏🏿🙏🏿"

she_loves_zionfelix6177 commented:

"Plus 1 TV God bless you so much for what you've done ✔️ you're one in a million ....you've really earned greatest respect."

emmanuelquayson3754 said:

"Woww...This is very Powerful and beautiful....God bless everyone that gave and Richie as well 🙏..Higher heights to you all."

augustinasarpong8719 commented:

"Plus I tv, you are a very good person paaaooo, eeeeiii I never knew you were this good."

Sandra gets new hairdo

Sandra is grieving, but it has not stopped her from looking her best. In a new video, she looked pretty.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young lady got a new hairdo that transformed her looks for the better.

Many social media users were impressed by her beauty and admired her in the comments section of the video.

