Dr Likee and scores of his prodigies, including Kyekyeku, Papa Kumasi, and Wayoosi, were recently in Pankrono, Kumasi

The film stars went there to mourn with one of Lil Win's team members, Okyeame, who has lost his mum

Dr Likee and Lil Win, who were also present at the event, gave fans a reason to rethink their rumoured rift

One of Lil Win's team members, Okyeame, who acts as his publicist, is mourning his late mother. On January 20, a one-week celebration of the late woman's life was held in Pankrono, Kumasi, which attracted scores of Kumawood stars.

Dr Likee, rumoured to have a rift with Lil Win, was spotted at the event. He attended Okyeame's mum's one-week ceremony with his entourage. Notable names seen with Dr Likee included Kyekeku, Papa Kumasi, Wayoosi, and Seniorman Layla.

Dr Likee led his entourage to announce their presence at the ceremony and expressed their sympathy for Lil Win's publicist, who was sitting with his bereaved family when the Kumawood stars arrived.

Lil Win and Dr Likee dance

Lil Win arrived later than Dr Likee at his publicist's mum's one-week ceremony. Scores of the guests present were elated to see the renowned film star.

He customarily led his entourage to exchange pleasantries with the bereaved family and their guests.

It was a hearty scene when Lil Win got to Dr Likee's tent, where he and his team had been stationed.

The actor, rumoured to be at loggerheads, hugged and shared a brief moment with Dr Likee before moving on to the other guests.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Likee, Lil Win and his bereaved publicist were spotted on the dancefloor, and numerous fans were cheering them on.

This is the second time this year that Dr Likee and Lil Win are meeting in such a fashion. The first was at the late C Confion's funeral in Buokrom.

Despite the widespread rumours about their rift and the unending narrative about the unity between Kumawood stars, both Dr Likee and Lil Win maintain they have a good relationship.

Dr Likee and Lil Win stir reactions

Scores of fans were impressed with Dr Likee and Lil Win's bromance at the ceremony. YEN.com.gh gathered a few of their comments.

@nanaakuaministry136 said:

"Indeed unity is strength ampa❤❤❤❤❤❤, 2025 love will lead nkoaaa."

@frederickmakaveli4317 wrote:

"It's all love, please. You guys should shoot a movie together. Then we know it's settled. borbor you can produce that movie, you have great stories."

@sarfojeffery6901 remarked:

"Dr Likee be simple man, I like his dressing sense. A humble man."

@frederickmakaveli4317 noted:

"We need a movie from them masa then we know its real unity."

Vivian Jill donates money toward C Confion's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence had donated GH₵30k to C Confion's family ahead of his funeral.

The Kumawood actress's publicist, Nana Baffuor, shared the news about the gesture online.

She was one of the first stars from the Kumawood industry to commiserate with the late actor's family after his sudden demise at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

