Ghanaian actor Lil Win shared a beautiful moment he captured on the day he presented the 12-bedroom mansion he built for his mother on her 80th birthday

In the video, his mother stood by his wife, Maame Serwaa, as they danced to legendary musician Daddy Lumba's Eye Adom

The video melted many heats, with many Ghanaians congratulating Lil Win for doing something touching for his mother

Kumawood actor LilWin shared a lovely video of his Ghanaian-American wife, Maame Serwaa, and his 80-year-old mother dancing hard.

Lil Win's mom and wife dance

The heartwarming video was captured on Sunday, January 19, 2025, when Lil Win presented and gifted his mother a 12-bedroom mansion to mark her 80th birthday.

In the video posted on his Instagram page, Lil Win's mother and his wife, Maame Serwaa were clad in beautiful white outfits as they danced.

They danced to legendary Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba's Eye Adom while off their beautiful looks.

The 80-year-old lady wore a kaba and skirt styled with expensive sparkling lace fabric. She wrapped her head with a white scarf and accessorised her look with a silver star-studded necklace and glasses.

Maame Serwaa, on the other hand, looked ravishing in her corseted lace top and mini-skirt. The mini skirt was styled with pieces of threadlike lace fabric that hung over her fine legs. She wore a frontal lace wig parted on the side with her edges neatly curled and laid.

Reactions to the dance video of Lil Win's mother and wife

Below are the lovely reactions of social media users on the beautiful moment Maame Serwaa shared with her mother-in-law:

comfortbelindat said:

"She's blessed oo. She doesn't look like she's 80 years at all. So beautiful 😍😍😍."

austinsarah54 said:

"God bless you for putting smiles on your mum’s face."

iammrsnkansah said:

"This is beautiful at all standards. God bless you Kwadjo."

bog3_levels said:

"I respected u much when you held the woman’s hand and took the tissue who came to wipe ur face when you were crying at the house party… you have brains… you are smart.. she nearly took your glory to the gutters… Adom Nyame showed up quickly🔥🔥🔥🔥."

mary.odm said:

"Thank you for your mom 🎁🎁🙏🏾may God bless you and long life."

confitrendz said:

"😍😍 beautiful, kojo nyame nhyira wo bebree, I tap into your blessings to mke my mom smile too IJN."

wireduisaac6 said:

"I tap in ur almighty grace and blessings."

mr_skhay said:

"God richly bless you @officiallilwin ❤️🙏🏻."

Lil Win addresses criticism about his mother's mansion

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win weighed in on the criticisms meted towards his mother's new 12-bedroom house, which he gifted to her on her 80th birthday

When videos of the mansion surfaced online, some fans criticised the building's architectural design, saying it appeared more fitting to be a school than a home.

The Kumawood star shared a snide remark as he justified his achievement and gesture toward his 80-year-old mum.

