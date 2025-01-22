Osanju, in a video, slammed critics who have accused him of not crying and looking unconcerned amid his mother's recent passing

The popular TikToker explained he had no interest in following others and taking alcohol or hard substances to cope with his mom's demise

Osanju added that crying alone was not proof of an individual mourning the loss of a loved one despite what many have tried to insinuate

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Osanju has slammed critics who have accused him of not crying and looking unconcerned amid his mother's recent passing.

On Monday, January 20, 2025, the social media personality announced that he had lost his mother, Veronica Frimpong, popularly known as Amonu, a constant feature in his TikTok content.

In a viral video, Osanju shared that his mother began feeling ill a few days after attending a funeral. The content creator explained that Madam Amonu was struck with a strange illness a few days after returning from the funeral and complained about severe stomach pains.

He noted that his late mother was admitted to a medical facility for treatment, but there was no improvement in her health until her unfortunate passing.

Many of his colleagues in the content creation industry, including Oheneba Jude and Akonoba, visited his home to commiserate with his family a day after Madam Amonu's demise.

Following his mother's passing, Osanju became the target of criticism from some individuals on social media after he was spotted in multiple videos looking cheerful and not sad despite being in a mourning state.

Many felt unhappy with the social media personality's attitude and expected him to be overwhelmed with emotions since his late mother had died not long ago.

TikToker Osanju slams critics after mother's passing

In a viral social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, TikToker Osanju expressed disappointment with critics over the accusations against him.

The social media personality, who was spotted interacting with his friends as he drank a bottle of Malta Guinness Malt and bread, questioned why critics would level such accusations and expect him to grieve over his late mother's death constantly.

He explained that he had no interest in following others and taking alcohol or hard substances to cope with the pain of losing his mother, Madam Veronica Frimpong.

The TikToker added that he found it hard to sleep in his room at night and that crying alone was not proof of an individual mourning the loss of a loved one.

Below is the video of Osanju slamming his critics:

Osanju's response to his critics stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered comments from social media users below:

everythinggh233 commented:

"He’s in shock. This guy is actually grieving. Stage #1- Denial. Please be kind. Crying/sadness is not the only sign of grief. We all grief differently. 💔💔💔."

sarahde5067 said:

"Hmmm, we all grieved differently, but his kind is new."

lizbeauty__bar commented:

"We all grieve differently. It took me almost 14 years to accept the death of my mom, so please allow him. Nobody wishes their mother dead, please."

iamdianasante said:

"My condolence. Please don't mind them."

missy_gonzy commented:

"Please be gentle on this guy. He is actually going through the grieving process. He is at the denial stage. All we see is just a few minutes of video on the internet, but do you see him behind closed doors? What he goes through? Please, let’s be calm and kind. We may never know."

Osanju shares mom's footage before her passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osanju shared footage of a moment with his mom before her recent passing.

The video showed the TikToker playfully offering a healthy-looking Madam Amonu food as he arrived home.

However, Osanju's mother rejected the food he had offered, stating that she preferred other meals to fried rice.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

