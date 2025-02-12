Nigerian singer 2baba has got a new woman in his life weeks after his separation from his wife Annie Idibia

The African Queen hitmaker has finally unveiled the new woman as an Edo state lawmaker named Natasha Osawaru

In a new update, the music icon opened up on his intentions for Osawaru and spoke about his failed marriage with Annie, triggering reactions

Nigerian music legend 2Baba, known in private life as Innocent Idibia, has publicly addressed his relationship with Natasha Osawaru, a lawmaker in Edo State, following widespread speculation about their romantic involvement.

In a video, which has since been deleted, the singer confirmed his feelings for Osawaru and expressed his intention to marry her.

2baba defends Natasha Osawaru

2Baba strongly defended Osawaru against accusations of being a "home breaker," emphasizing that she had no involvement in the end of his previous marriage.

"Hon. Natasha has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names," the musician stated. "She is a young brilliant amazing woman and she had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie in our marriage."

The relationship first caught public attention after videos surfaced showing the pair together at various locations. 2Baba addressed the mounting speculation directly, saying:

"Yes I love her, she is amazing, she is cool, I want to marry her."

The artist also used the platform to dismiss what he called "false narratives and malicious nonsense" circulating about their relationship, urging people to respect his truth about the situation.

Watch 2baba's video below:

The announcement comes in the wake of his separation from long-time partner Annie Idibia who he claimed was cool with their divorce.

Mixed reactions to 2baba's video

The public announcement has triggered varied reactions. While some people felt indifferent about it, some wondered if everything was okay with the musician.

gift_ugom said:

"Wahala No dey finish ooo. But wait ooooo how some women dey find it so easy to jump into this kind marriage ? Like—- few days or months a man divorces his wife 😮another one Don agree to marry him. Some women get mind ooo. Is this as a result of scarcity of husband or true love ."

msfavoured said:

"Why is he doing public address. Oga move abeg. We don't care."

egooyibo said:

"Who else saw through the shade the lady holding the phone with her short."

perfumesbyfrt said:

"2face you made a whole video just to say this ,they don put you for somewhere"

egooyibow wrote:

"Na the Natasha office you dey do this video cos I don’t understand this rumpled lemon and white flag beside you."

umpinher said:

"This one has been using marriage, different baby mamas and divorce to disturb the whole Nigeria for over twenty years... Haba!.. na wa Oo. Let 2025 be sane abeg. Carry your marriage go abeg."

Young, Famous, African stars reacto to divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the cast of Young, Famous and African, a reality show featuring Annie Idibia, had taken to social media to express their unconditional support for the actress amid her divorce from 2Baba.

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib, Namibian actor Luis Munana and several others have made social media posts.

Many people applauded the cast for standing with Annie despite their differences portrayed on the reality TV show.

