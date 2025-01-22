Ibrahim Mahama has reportedly come to the aid of journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, who suffered from an gun-related eye injury

According to journalist Nana Yaa Brefo of Onua FM, the multi-millionaire businessman has pledged to aid Kofi Adoma financially

She reported this during the Yen Nsempa Morning Show on the radio station, raining praises on Ibrahim Mahama for his kindness

Popular Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Engineer & Planners Ibrahim Mahama has reportedly come to the aid of journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, who suffered a serious eye injury in a gun accident.

The incident happened in Dormaa, where the CEO of Kofi TV was covering an event.

According to Onua FM journalist Nana Yaa Brefo, Ibrahim Mahama pledged financial assistance after learning about Kofi Adomah's situation. She shared this during the Yen Nsempa Morning Show, praising the businessman for his generosity.

She explained that Ibrahim Mahama assured her of his full support and instructed immediate arrangements for Kofi Adoma’s surgery in Dubai. She said this intervention followed a discussion where she shared details of the journalist’s critical condition.

Kofi Adoma’s wife, Miracle Adoma, has confirmed that her husband lost sight in one eye and the other was severely affected. A video shared on Kofi TV’s Facebook page showed how the journalist was hit in the face by a gunshot while filming the arrival of Dormaa traditional council dignitaries.

The footage was shared to clarify the circumstances of the incident and provide accurate information to the public.

Ibrahim Mahama’s generosity extends beyond this recent gesture. He has a history of supporting individuals in dire need. Recently, he funded life-saving surgery for a two-year-old girl, Alora, who had been diagnosed with a complex heart condition.

The initial cost of the surgery at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital was $8,500, but additional medical evaluations uncovered a need for further treatment, increasing the price by $2,000.

Ibrahim Mahama praised for helping Kofi Adoma

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

iamdzifadusu said:

"God bless you sir it will surely be credited to your account and that of your generation @ibrahim_mahama_71 remain forever blessed."

fatman.sackey wrote:

"The good Lord will continue to bless and uplift him in all ways. The true Definition of God sent."

gaza_muziik said:

"Omg Ibrahim Mahama is a mini god❤️ what a clean heart."

akwasibugati commented:

"When you enter a comment session and see so much love and appreciation, it’s feels so refreshing. God Bless Him."

abrantie.kwadwo reacted:

"This man is doing so much,May God give him a healthy, long life."

kobbytuesdy25 reacted:

"Can JDM run a shift with his brother please 🙏🙏, this man is doing too much😢😢@ibrahim."

Ibrahim Mahama gives Appiah Stadiun car

Appiah Stadium was also a beneficiary of Ibrahim Mahama's kindness after he was gifted a brand-new car recently.

YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah had lost his vehicle while campaigning for the NDC and was rewarded by the mogul.

The staunch supporter of John Maham took to social media to shower praise on Ibrahim Mahama and express thanks.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

