Magraheb a close associate of Kofi Adoma, has shared further details of his gun accident at a festival in Dormaa and has clarified some misconceptions regarding the matter

Magraheb said the gun was fired right in the face of Kofi Adoma, and the gunpowder got into the eye, which resulted in his hospitalisation

The YouTuber was unhappy about some of the false information circulating and people claiming the issue was a ploy to sabotage the Dormaahene

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Magraheb, a close associate of Kofi Adoma, has clarified the details surrounding the journalist’s gun accident at a festival in Dormaa.

Magraheb drops details on Kofi Adoma's issue. Photo source: magraheb, kofiadomanwawani

Source: Instagram

He disclosed that a gun was fired directly in front of Kofi Adoma, causing gunpowder to enter his eye and leading to his hospitalisation.

He said that once the incident happened, Kofi requested water to wash his eyes, and while he washed his eyes, they noticed that blood was oozing around his neck area, showing the severity of the matter.

Magraheb said it was unusual for guns to be fired near people at festivals and questioned the reason behind the act. He added that the firing could have been intentional or accidental, but the circumstances remain unclear.

The incident became public knowledge on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, and sparked confusion after journalist Afia Pokuaa, also known as Vim Lady, claimed on social media that Kofi Adoma had been shot in the eye and was receiving treatment.

Following the rumours, Kofi Adoma’s wife, Miracle Adoma, also known as Nana Eturba, shared her frustrations on Facebook. She confirmed she was in Dubai with Kofi and thanked people for their concern but expressed disappointment at the spread of false information.

Magraheb criticised those making baseless allegations and dismissed claims that the incident was staged to sabotage the Dormaahene. He explained that after the accident, Kofi Adoma was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra and later referred to medical facilities in the US and Dubai. He added that the family eventually chose Dubai due to lower costs compared to the US.

Kofi Adoma's shooting incident sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ElJay2321 said:

"Wow, per this explanation, we should be thanking God because he could've lost half of his face."

GladysBLord-nb5if commented:

"Oh Magraheb is sad, Hmmmmm, May The LORD Give U Guys Strength, And Bro Kofi Speedy Recovery,, IJCMN."

amNoah6113 reacted:

"Some people are simply arrogant and dismissive of the truth. I just pray that anyone who downplays this incident or speaks negatively about it experiences a similar situation so they can truly understand how it feels."

yesqueen13mom said:

"It’s sad because I listened to Nana, and I feel for her because I am a wife too. God will give her strength to go through it all. As for people on social media hmmmm."

C Confion's family and girlfriend receive cash

In more entertainment news, late C Confion's family and girlfriend have received cash from benevolent Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young man's parents received GH¢50k while his girlfriend received GH¢20k.

The act of kindness has resonated with social media users who have praised the donors.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh