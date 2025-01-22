Kofi Adoma's official channel, Kofi TV, in a Facebook post, released the footage of his shooting incident in Dormaa

The footage showed the exact moment an individual closer to him on the streets fired the gun in his direction without raising it

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's shooting incident footage has gained massive reactions from Ghanaians after its release

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's official channel, Kofi TV, has released the footage of his shooting incident.

News of the former Adom FM presenter being shot in the eye spread like wildfire after his former colleague Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, expressed concern for his well-being on Facebook.

Following the news of the rumoured shooting, Kofi Adoma's wife, Miracle Adoma, also known as Nana Eturba, shared an update on social media, expressing her frustrations about the ongoing rumours.

Reports emerged that the shooting incident was accidental and that Kofi Adoma had travelled to Dubai to see an eye specialist to seek treatment for the gunpowder that struck his face and caused damage to his sight.

The incident was reported to have happened in Dormaa, where the Kofi TV CEO had gone to attend a funeral.

The journalist's wife, Miracle Adoma, later shared an update on her husband's condition, stating that her husband was severely affected. She indicated that one of her husband's eyes was blinded by the shooting, and had lost sight in the other eye.

She also expressed disappointment with the traditional authorities in Dormaa, including the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, for failing to show any concern or check on her husband's well-being after the unfortunate incident at the event.

Kofi Adoma's shooting video emerges

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's channel, Kofi TV, released a video on Facebook showing precisely what happened when Kofi Adoma was shot in the face.

In the video, the journalist was directly struck in the eye by a gunshot fired in his direction by an individual who stood closer to him.

He had positioned himself on the street to capture the arrival of some dignitaries from the Dormaa traditional council when the unfortunate incident happened.

The Kofi TV Facebook page explained that the footage was released to authenticate a news story, provide factual information to their audience, and not promote violence.

According to them, Kofi Adoma was directed from where he was standing to move to the left side to get more precise coverage of the event when the gunman shot his face without raising his gun.

Kofi Adoma's shooting incident footage stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians on social media.

Nana Ekua Nkansah commented:

"You know, it is very annoying how some people try to defend an evil act. Why Kofi Adoma? This is pure evil and wickedness. Kofi, by God's grace, you will be fine. God be with you."

Yaa Henewaa said:

"Oh, this looks bad, wasn't he supposed to shoot upwards? Sorry bra Kofi."

Elikem Korku Attipoe commented:

"What are you doing standing close to someone with a weapon and obviously not trained on proper weapon handling. Let's all always stand far away from these guys during such ceremonies. Get well soon."

Baba Salu said:

"He intentionally shot Kofi. Watch carefully, 2 guys in de crowd beside de car are wearing masks. He nodded his head to one of them and then shifted a bit towards Kofi with the gun aimed in that direction."

Kofi Adoma speaks after his shooting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Adoma spoke for the first time after his shooting incident in Dormaa.

The journalist shared a post and was optimistic that he was going to recover from his severe eye injury after going abroad for treatment.

Kofi Adoma's post gained massive traction on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing positive messages and praying for his recovery.

