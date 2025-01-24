Naila 4Real, the daughter and only child of Ghanaian musician Hajia 4Reall, shared beautiful pictures and videos while on her way to school in the US

The little girl joyfully played in the snow and posed beautifully in pictures with another little girl with their backpacks

Many people talked about how beautifully she looked in the pictures and videos she shared on Instagram, while others spoke about her striking resemblance to her mother

Naila 4Real, the daughter and only child of Ghanaian musician Hajia 4Reall, has melted hearts with a video of her playing in the snow en route to school abroad.

Hajia 4Reall's daughter plays in the snow

The little girl whose mother was extradited to the US from the UK over a romance scam case was seen joyfully playing in the snow.

In a carousel post on her Instagram page, Naila flaunted her school outfit, which was decent and covered her entire body, considering the cold weather she was living in.

She wore a knee-length dress with leggings underneath. Due to the snow and cold weather, she wore a winter jacket to keep warm. She completed her look by wearing winter boots and winter gloves.

Hajia 4Reall's daughter tied her hair by parting it equally into two sections and styling it with colourful purple ribbons.

Naila beamed with a bright smile while carrying her pink backpack. In the video, she happily throwing the snow into the air.

Reactions to Naila's post

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful Naila was growing into a young lady. People talked about her striking resemblance to her mother, Hajia 4reall.

Naila playing in the snow and posing for photos as she headed to school, got many people talking about how adorable she was.

Lovely compliments poured in for Naila, as well as love and smiley emojis, as people spoke about how much they admired how happy she was despite her mother's jailing.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to the 8-year-old's Instagram post:

adialimildred said:

"So beautiful like her mum."

saahlamine said:

"She’s so adorable 😊."

mensah19 said:

"Keep making mommy proud."

suzzya.4 said:

"Soo prettyy 😍😍❤️."

maame_akuaafrakomah said:

"My beautiful Naila😍😍😍."

Hajia4Reall jailed in the US

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Hajia4Reall was sentenced for her role in a $2M romance scam in the US after being extradited from the UK to the US.

The multiple award-winning singer and socialite was given a one-year and a-day jail term after pleading guilty to her charges.

According to reports, the jail term concludes the case, which started with Hajia4Reall's arrest in the UK almost two years ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh