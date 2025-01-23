Kweku Smoke Surprises Kwadwo Sheldon And His Workers With Boxes Of Food

Kweku Smoke surprised Kwadwo Sheldon and his workers at the premises of the Kwadwo Sheldon Studios with boxes of food

In a video, the rapper arrived at the office with boxes of fast food from Pizzaman Chickenman as a show of gratitude for the work that they do

Kwadwo Sheldon, who was impressed by the gesture, praised Kweku Smoke and, made a video of the moment and shared it on his Instagram page

In a video shared by Kwadwo Sheldon on Instagram, the rapper arrived with the food and thanked Sheldon and his team for their efforts. The YouTuber, impressed by the kind act, praised Kweku Smoke for his thoughtfulness.

Kweku Smoke’s gesture comes at the end of a successful year for the rapper. His Revival Concert, held on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at GhuD Park in Accra, drew a large crowd. The concert opened with an auto show and featured performances from top hip-hop acts, including Sarkodie.

Sarkodie, who has been part of Kweku Smoke’s journey since their 2019 collaboration on ‘Yedin,’ joined him on stage during the concert. Sarkodie praised the rapper for his patience and hard work, calling him one of Ghana’s finest talents.

Kweku Smoke’s album, Born in Hell, released on September 5, 2024, also added to his success this year. The album received one million streams on Audiomack shortly after its release and was praised by fans for its production quality and storytelling.

Kweku Smoke warms heart with gesture to KSS

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

koopoowbentsil5 said:

"Then boys go enjoy today 😂😂shhhhh."

king_waddle commented:

"Wowwwwwww this is a professional act. Mad respect @kwekusmoke_"

deadend_and_survival reacted:

"Wait for sarkodie lol like u go wait till thy kingdom comes lol that guy head hard like something."

gingerr01 wrote:

"The day that im not there."

DonKyei_ said:

"@thatEsselguy see as somebody promise am he do am fɛfɛɛfɛ! i still dey wait my box ooo."

Nana_yaw08 commented:

"Kweku y3 guy too much chale osee chale meyi Afrim🤣."

AdjeiMa7 said:

"I always make happy whenever I see people showing appreciation."

MrKen5512 said:

"See the way am laughing 😆. I’m happy ruff."

MilesGadgets commented:

"Ojoo catch stray bullet 😂😂😂 “Ojoo aanba nti y3b3men.”

