Twene Jonas, in a photo he shared on his Instagram page, stocked his fridge to the max and showed the numerous food items in it

Many Ghanaians noticed that in Twene Jonas' recent posts, he was indoors and teased him that he was scared of being deported, which was why he was stocking his fridge

There have been reports of heavy deportation of illegal migrants since the Donald Trump administration assumed office

Popular Ghanaian social media commentator based in New York, Twene Jonas, has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a photo of his fully stocked fridge on Instagram.

The image showed an abundance of food items, fueling speculation among Ghanaians on social media. In the caption, he wrote:

"You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.💪🏾 Anytime I wake up in my luxury New York City Mansion, I go to the kitchen to enjoy fruit! Fruit is Life!🙏🏾 Glass Nkoaa 🔥 Life is good in Heaven on Earth 🙏🏾 The system is working 24/7💪🏾 Hw3 Fomm 🥰 We run the city."

Many people noted that Jonas has recently been posting videos from indoors, leading some to tease that he was afraid of being deported. This follows reports of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants under the renewed administration of President Donald Trump.

In earlier posts, Twene Jonas warned Ghanaians living in the United States without proper documentation to stay indoors to avoid being deported. He alleged that over 5,000 people had already been rounded up by immigration officials as part of the ongoing operations.

The deportations have caused widespread concern among immigrants, especially Africans, as President Trump’s strict immigration policies take effect again. His administration had previously targeted undocumented immigrants during his first term, and the same measures appear to be back in full force.

Twene Jonas has faced increased scrutiny, with some questioning his immigration status. His detractors suggested that his decision to remain indoors and stock up on food might be a precautionary measure.

Jonas gained fame for his outspoken criticism of Ghanaian political leaders and his promotion of life abroad as a better alternative to the challenges in Ghana. However, his commentary, which often contains harsh insults, has made him many enemies and a few friends.

Trump’s return to power after defeating Kamala Harris in the November 2024 elections has intensified fears of deportation for many undocumented immigrants.

Twene Jonas sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

God_eye30 said:

"Wode3 Jon things you eyes no go open after years in New York you still open fridge for flex.😢"

icarthur55 wrote:

"Concept man! Now go out to the public and run your mouth and let’s see.ICE will pick your asss and before you know you will be in Ghana.Now you scared? If you are brave keep doing warm up in the city.😂"

NDA advises Ghanaians on immigration

Another social media personality recently advised on immigration issues and why certain Ghanaians should not relocate.

Naana Donkor Arthru shared that Ghanaians in their forties should look at other options outside of immigration.

YEN.com.gh reported that she explained why immigration did not favour the aged much.

.

