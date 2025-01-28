A video of a renowned Preacher and Alpha Hour Convener praying for Ghanaians living abroad with immigration issues has surfaced on social media

Pastor Elvis Agyemang's prayer comes amidst US President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown

Netizens who saw the video were touched and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

Popular Ghanaian pastor Elvis Agyemang has prayed fervently for Ghanaians abroad with immigration issues.

The renowned preacher during Episode 906 of Alpha Hour took a moment to speak to God on behalf of his viewers experiencing immigration issues, especially those in the United States.

He prayed for divine intervention for such persons. Pastor Elvis' prayer comes amidst reports of an imminent crackdown on immigrants in the United States.

Trump's immigration crackdown

In line with his campaign promise to carry out the "largest deportation in American history," US President Donald Trump has intensified his crackdown on immigration in the first week of his second term.

The administration has already arrested over 3,500 undocumented immigrants and begun deportation flights using US military aircraft. Reports indicate that 11 million unauthorised immigrants live in the US, prompting Trump to take drastic measures, including declaring a national emergency at the US-Mexico border and deploying active-duty troops.

The news about the mass deportation has ignited fear among many living in the country, including Ghanaians and other countries. Consequently, Pastor Elvis dedicated some time during prayers to seek God's intervention for those likely to be affected by the deportation.

An hour, forty-three minutes and twenty-seven seconds into the show, (1:43:27) Pastor Elvis noted that:

"We are praying for everyone in the US having immigration issues in the United States and other countries. I pray for divine intervention."

Watch the video below:

