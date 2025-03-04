Sharaf Mahama, in a series of photos, linked up with Bukom Banku's son Ambitious Tilapia in a hotel lobby in the UK

President Mahama's son recently flew the young boxer to the UK for a one-month training boot camp

Sharaf Mahama earned praise from many Ghanaians for flying his boxer Ambitious Tilapia to the UK

President John Dramani Mahama's son Sharaf Mahama has courted attention after his recent trip to the UK to link up with his boxer, Ambitious Tilapia, the son of Bukom Banku.

Sharaf Mahama links up with Bukom Banku's son Ambitious Tilapia in the UK.

Source: Instagram

In a series of photos shared by renowned blogger GH Hyper on his official Instagram page, the president's son was spotted in the lobby of a plush hotel with Ambitious Tilapia and Sheriff Mahama during a recent trip to the UK.

Sharaf Mahama travelled to the UK to meet with Ambitious Tilapia, the boxer signed to his Legacy Rise Sports talent management and promotion company and monitor the progress he had made after he flew him abroad for a one-month training boot camp.

Sharaf Mahama looked fashionable as he wore a black jacket, trousers and dark sunglasses with a Louis Vuitton Cashmere scarf for the winter weather abroad.

The Ghanaian president's youngest son recently launched Legacy Rise Sports management at a grand event in April 2024, a few months after securing a licensed FIFA agent certificate.

The event was held at the Bukom Boxing Arena and was attended by many distinguished Ghanaian personalities including Professor Azumah Nelson, Stephen Appiah, Anthony Baffoe, Fatau Dauda, Joseph Prince Agbeko and others.

Sharaf Mahama and his father President John Mahama cutting a cake at his birthday party.

Source: Instagram

As part of the sports promotion's launch, boxers Ambitious Tilapia, real name Abu Kamoko and Kevin Carter were signed to management deals.

Ambitious Tilapia, who won a silver medal at the 2023 All-African Games recently shared a video of several moments from his journey to the UK including his departure from the Kotoka International Airport and arrival in the UK.

Following his arrival in the UK, the young boxer opened up about the unfavourable weather conditions and how he was coping. He was also seen ordering a meal at McDonalds, where he expressed gratitude to Sharaf Mahama for flying him abroad for the opportunity to hone his craft beyond the shores of Ghana.

Below are the photos of Sharaf Mahama with his boxer Ambitious Tilapia in the UK:

Sharaf Mahama's linkup with Tilapia stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

khenstone commented:

"Rising by lifting others. Nice one Sharaf."

she_loves_john_dramanimahama said:

"Small but mighty🔥much love to you Sharaf😘."

pvcvilla commented:

"His father must be very proud."

hajiaredemption said:

"Great impacts.👏👏."

gambino_harvey commented:

"Some used it for restaurants and some are investing in the youth."

Sharaf flies to London for football match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sharaf Mahama flew to London, UK for a football match between West Ham United and Leicester City.

President John Mahama's son watched with excitement as Mohammed Kudus played a crucial role in his team's victory at the London Stadium.

The video of Sharaf Mahama flying to London to watch West Ham United and Leicester City's match garnered massive reactions on social media.

