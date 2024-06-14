Baba Sadiq reported Stonebwoy to the police for allegedly threatening him and his wife

Stonebwoy, in an interview, denied the allegations levelled against him by the entertainment executive

Baba Sadiq has responded to Stonebwoy on social media, accusing him of seeking public sympathy by playing the victim on the issue

Entertainment executive-turned-politician Baba Sadiq has lashed out at Stonebwoy after the latter denied the allegations of threatening the formers and his wife in an interview on Hitz FM.

Baba Sadiq's response to Stonebwoy denying the allegations against him

Reacting to Stonebwoy's comments on the issue, Baba Sadiq accused Stonebwoy of playing the victim for public sympathy by denying claims that he threatened Baba Sadiq and his wife's lives.

The aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) also alleged that Stonebwoy is trying to use the media to enhance his image and change the narrative about him.

He tweeted:

"He has sued, but typical with his long time strategy of always running to the public to play the victim, he runs to the media to make him himself look good. Talk of the public trial before the trial. Smh."

Check out the social media post below:

Netizens react to Baba Sadiq's response to Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few social media users' reactions to Baba Sadiq's post.

@boywonder444 commented:

"Masa his explanations make more sense than urs. We no be kiddies."

@KwabenaMunash commented:

"But Baba you’ve been speaking about these same issues when ask by these same media no one said you played the victim, he spoke about it for once and you are triggered?"

@Abiiingha_ commented:

"But entirely, which of the things he said was false? As opinionated as you are, it shouldn’t be hard for you to point out the lies or discrepancies in what he said. Besides, you don’t expect discerning people to after listening to just your side, run with it as the truth."

@SilentVoiceofG1 commented:

"Sadiq u are not fair at all. Howelse is stone supposed to tell his side if not when he goes on interviews and asked the question. Since incident took place, u have had yr share on social media and radio and TV to talk. Why can't he also talk without being branded?"

@young_bonney commented:

"Strategy?. Baba you’ve being speaking about these issues when ask by these same media platforms when you visit. No one said for once said you’re playing the victim. Stone just spoke about it for once and you are triggered?. Lmao!!"

Stonebwoy denies Baba Sadiq's allegations of threatening his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy, in an interview, denied threatening the lives of Baba Sadiq and his wife.

He also branded Baba Sadiq's allegations against him as "preposterous lies" intended to defame his character.

Stonebwoy also disclosed that Baba Sadiq only went to report him to the police after his legal team had served him with a defamation lawsuit.

