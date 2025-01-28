Ghanaian TV personality Serwaa Amihere has made her first donation in 2025 to the management of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital

Serwaa Amihere and her team prepared delectable rice and chicken stew for the staff and patients at the female ward

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's video that she posted on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has donated food items and electrical appliances to the management of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital as part of her philanthropic efforts.

The founder and chief executive officer of Serwaa Amihere Foundation and her team members including her younger sister Maame Gyamfuaa spent a day at the facility cooking for the patients.

Serwaa Amihere cooks for patients at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, Serwaa Amihere and her sister looked gorgeous in white tops and form-fitting trousers as they chopped vegetables, fried chicken and fish, cooked long grain bags of rice and prepared sumptuous stew for the staff and patients.

Serwaa Amihere wore mild makeup and covered her long expensive frontal lace hairstyle with a blue hair net as they served the food perfectly in time for lunch.

The co-founder of the Oh My Hair beauty brand shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"It was an unforgettable day of giving back at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital last Wednesday."

"We fumigated the female ward, cooked and served a hearty lunch to the entire hospital, and donated essential items to brighten the lives of both patients and staff."

"Every small act counts when we come together! 💙."

Watch the video below:

Serwaa Amihere cooks rice and stew for patients

Some social media users have commented on the trending video as Serwaa Amihere and her sister prepared rice and stew for patients at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

akanaab_lifestyle stated:

"My Aunty and I always prepare breakfast for them and it has really helped me in my growth🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️."

efya2982 stated:

"God bless you 👏❤️❤️❤️."

queen_zara stated:

"This is beautiful to watch 😍 The best thing I watched on the internet today ❤️😍 May Allah bless you 🙌."

miss__berla stated:

"God bless you and your team ❤️🙏🏽."

hajiaredemption stated:

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude and may God bless you immensely for your selfless work and generosity❤️🙏."

"As I reflect on the last year I was working there at the children's ward, I'm reminded of the joy and resilience of the patients."

"They truly delight in simple pleasures like music, dance, games, and watching TV."

"My prayer is that they receive healing and mercy, and that God continues to connect compassionate individuals like @serwaaamihere and many others to provide for their needs. Thank you so much, sister, for all that you do. May your kindness and generosity inspire others to follow in your footsteps.👌👏👏."

Serwaa Amihere slays in a stylish dress

Ghanaian entrepreneur Serwaa Amihere looked gorgeous in a three-quarter-sleeved outfit in a viral video.

The style influencer and co-founder of Office & Co turned heads in the stylish top that matched perfectly with the floral print pleated skirt.

Serwaa Amihere looked radiant in heavy makeup and a side-parted voluminous frontal lace hairstyle to complete her look for the photo shoot.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere donates to widows in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere who donated electrical appliances and clothing to widows and single mothers in December 2024.

The GHOne TV morning show host also sponsored their businesses by giving them startup capital.

Many social media users commented on the trending videos as the single mothers praised her for her generous donation.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh