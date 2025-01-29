Bishop Ajagurajah, in a social media post, weighed in on his colleague Prophet Ogyaba's cheating scandal with Lady Cassie

The Ajagurajah Movement leader offered support for Prophet Ogyaba as he and his family battled the controversy

Bishop Ajagurajah also expressed optimism that the disgraced prophet would overcome his current predicament

The leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah has offered support to Prophet Ogyaba amid his cheating scandal.

Bishop Ajagurajah offers support to his colleague Prophet Ogyaba amid his cheating scandal with Lady Cassie. Photo source: Ajagurajah Movement and Dr Ogyaba Obrempong

The renowned man of God has had his reputation soiled after his disgruntled mistress, Lady Cassie detailed their secret romantic affair and levelled several accusations against him.

Cassie alleged that she and Prophet Ogyaba, a married man with kids, began their affair after she visited his church for the first time and that he impregnated her during their relationship.

She claimed that she also suffered mistreatment at the hands of the man of God during her four-month stay in his house.

Lady Cassie also accused Prophet Ogyaba of threatening her life in an attempt to stop her from publicly sharing details about his extramarital affairs.

Her remarks garnered a response from Prophet Ogyaba, who publicly admitted to the affair, stating that he had no intentions of denying his mistress' allegations because he was a man of God.

The prophet also slammed his disgruntled side chick, accusing her of launching a smear campaign against him attempting to ruin his life and marriage to his beautiful wife Mrs Abigail Boakye.

Prophet Ogyaba alleged that Lady Cassie secretly recorded his private conversations and attempted to use them and her pregnancy to extort money from him.

Ogyaba added that he spent approximately GH₵370,000 on Cassie in four months and secured a plush apartment, cars and additional money for her daily upkeep.

Bishop Ajagurajah supports Ogyaba amid cheating scandal

Bishop Ajagurajah took to his official TikTok page to share a photo of Prophet Ogyaba, beaming with a smile as he rocked a white tuxedo.

In the caption of the post, the Ajagurajah Movement leader offered support for Prophet Ogyaba as he battled the embarrassment he has suffered as a result of his cheating scandal.

He also expressed optimism that the disgraced prophet would overcome his current predicament.

He wrote:

"This too shall pass!! I am with you brother."

Diana Asamoah slams Ogyaba for cheating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah slammed Prophet Ogyaba for cheating on his beautiful wife with Lady Cassie.

The gospel musician levelled some serious accusations against the prophet, calling him a serial womaniser.

Diana Asamoah also slammed other church leaders who use their positions to deceive vulnerable women and force them into inappropriate relationships.

