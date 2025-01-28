Female pastor Nana Agradaa has lashed out at prophet Ogyaba after he allegedly impregnated his side chic, Cassie, despite being married to his wife, Abigail Boakye of 20 years

In the video, Agradaa highlighted that she faced criticism for getting married early after divorcing her ex-husband

Many people agreed with Agradaa's take, while talking about how her English had improved

Overseer of the Heaven-way International Ministry, Nana Agradaa, has weighed in on the case of Prophet Ogyaba impregnating his side chic, Cassie, while still married to his wife, Abigail Boakye.

Agradaa speaks on Ogyaba and Cassie's case

In a video circulating on social media, Nana Agradaa expressed her displeasure upon hearing the news about Prophet Ogyaba impregnating Cassie while being married to his wife, Abigail.

She said that Ogyaba could not resolve his infidelity issues with his wife of 20 years and his side chic for the matter to come out to the public.

She noted that when she got married to Mr Asiamah two weeks after filing for a divorce from her ex-husband, Eric Oduro Koranteng, she faced a lot of criticism.

"People will clap for this pastor and come and tell me Agradaa that I have not been called by God because when I got divorced, I got married in two weeks," she lamented.

She explained that the reason she got married quickly was because she did not want to fornicate. She quoted 1 Corinthians 5:1 and advised Ogyaba to listen to what the verse said.

The former priestess lashed out at Ogyaba after he came out to say that he was not wood and was a human. Agradaa angrily stated that there would be persons who would still visit his church and plead with him to preach the word of God to them.

"Why are you disgracing the Kingdom of God? A pastor like you, Ogyaba, to do this, get the courage to come out and tell Ghanaians that you are not wood," she angrily said in the video.

Reactions to Agradaa's video on Ogyaba

Many people applauded Agradaa's take on the Ogyaba and Cassie saga. Others also talked about her English having improved.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the case:

ladygee_445 said:

For the first time I agree ☝️ with mama pat

frankgharbin said:

"WOW AGRADAA HAS IMPRESSED ME FOR THE FIRST TIME 👍🙏😂😂."

mzzkusi said:

"Don’t be surprise if you see Agradaa sitting at the right side of God."

alicesinatra said:

"I love Agraada for this 😂. Mama thunder give it to him la 😂."

mez_tilly said:

"Wow madam English is improving 👏👏👏I second her paaaa she’s talking sense 🙌🙌🙌❤️."

empressmaamee said:

"Wow mama Pat is really taking sense 👏👏👏👏👏👏."

anitaaidoo said:

"Agradaa is really making sense here Ogyaba didn't try at all."

nana_yaa_yeboaa said:

"Agra wow your English is English ing 👏."

Ohemaa Dynamyte speaks on alleged affair with Ogyaba

YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Dynamyte took to social media to address rumours about her alleged secret romantic involvement with Prophet Ogyaba.

The popular TikToker voiced her support for the prophet, whom she regarded as her uncle, amid his ongoing cheating scandal.

Prophet Ogyaba faced public backlash after admitting to a secret affair with his disgruntled mistress, Lady Cassie, sparking widespread controversy.

