Seasoned Ghanaian TV presenter MzGee left many people in awe of her glow-up after delivering her first child

She posted a video on her Instagram page where she encouraged her fans to use the Lemfi app and her code so she could make money to purchase diapers and baby formula

The funny video got many people laughing hard, while others talked about her natural beauty in the comments

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality MzGee has flaunted her post-pregnancy body after announcing the birth of her first child on January 13, 2025.

MzGee flaunts post-pregnancy body

In a video on her Instagram page, MzGee was covered up as it was snowing in the American state she is stationed.

She was dressed casually as she wore a cardigan, and a pair of jeans and covered up with a winter coat. She completed her look by wearing sneakers.

She flaunted her no-makeup look as she showed off her smooth and radiant skin. She styled her hair by wearing a bone-straight wig that flew across her back.

The mother of one in the video noted that her baby boy had arrived and there were things she needed to cater for him.

"The baby has landed and what is left is the purchase of diapers and baby food. No one should ask me if I am breastfeeding or not. That one is not your business."

She pleaded with her fans to help her expand her ministry and also make more money by using the Lemfi app to transfer money by using her code.

The United Showbiz host who is currently living in the US after delivering her first child noted that people using the Lemfi app and her code would in turn help her make more money to afford things she needed to take care of her child.

"Help me get money to lose weight before you come and say, ei MzGee you have put on weight because my cheeks are big," she hilariously said in the video.

Reactions to MzGee's post-pregnancy video

Many people could not hold back their laughter after watching MzGee's video and they shared their views on which parts of the video made them laugh.

Others also congratulated her on welcoming her first child, while others admired her natural beauty which she flaunted.

Below are the reactions of social media users to MzGee's video:

akosuasarpong33 said:

"You look good fresh babe 😍❤️❤️❤️."

eddagyapongministry said:

"The last part though lol, very important right."

rosey_musiq said:

"😂😂😂”Help me expand my ministry”😂😂 yoo yatse we will use it🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾."

iambecky23 said:

"Gloria with the glow🥰🥰🥰🥰."

na.marian11 said:

"Hellooo mummyy❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂."

MzGee cries about cold weather in US

YEN.com.gh reported that United Showbiz host, MzGee, humorously appealed to Ghanaians to come together, pick her up from the U.S., and bring her back to Ghana.

In a video, she showcased her snow-covered neighbourhood, expressing her struggle with the freezing temperatures, as she was not accustomed to such cold weather.

The clip left many in stitches, with fans playfully questioning why she suddenly wanted to escape the cold for Ghana’s scorching heat.

