UTV United Showbiz regular panellist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is mourning the loss of his father, Kwame Asamoah-Baidoo

The entertainment pundit shared a poster online announcing that the one-week observance on Friday, February 7, 2025

His announcement has triggered a massive show of sympathy from his followers who sympathised in the comments

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has lost his father, Kwame Asamoah-Baidoo, making the sombre announcement on Thursday, January 30.

It is not known when Arnold's father passed away, at the age of 74 but his announcement showed a one-week observance had already been scheduled.

According to the poster shared on Arnold's Instagram, the one-week observance will be held on Friday, February 7, 2025, at Manso Amenfi in the Western Region.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo announces the passing of his father, Kwame Asamoah-Baidoo at the age of 74. Photo source: @arnoldbaidoo

Source: Instagram

Also accompanying the announcement were photos showing the life of the senior Asamoah-Baidoo through the years.

In his caption to the post, Arnold eulogised his father, an elder in the church.

"Dadddddy! Daddy was a ‘Rolling Stone’, a maverick and a servant of the Lord. Rest well, Elder ✊🏿❤️🙏🏿," he said.

See the sad announcement by Arnold below:

Arnold Baidoo shares striking resemblance with dad

The photos of the late Kwame Asamoah-Baidoo shared by his son show the apple did not fall too far from the tree. The two share a striking resemblance.

Apart from the resemblance, they seemed to have a tight bond looking at their photos from the deceased's 70th birthday celebrations about four years ago.

Netizens console Arnold Baidoo on his loss

The announcement from Arnold Baidoo left many people saddened. They took to the comments section to console him.

ghanagospelsongs had fond memories of Arnold's late father:

"I remember when he used to visit deaconess Gladys at our house in Nungua. May he RIP."

prostarmax_collection identified as someone from Arnold's hometown:

"My heart goes out to you and your family brother. Manso Amenfi we're brothers 😢."

sharp_shoo_ter1 described the deceased as selfless:

"Big bruh we are with you in this difficult time 😢daddy was selfless and open to everyone hmmmm may his soul rest in peace."

shak.ara01 prayed for the deceased's soul:

"Oh sorry Please, may his gentle soul find peace in the bosom of the Lord."

naa.kuokor.3 consoled Arnold:

"My condolences to you Arnold, may dad's soul rest in the bosom of the Almighty God. Stay strong 🙏🏽🕊️."

vivian.odame said:

"Oh so sorry for your loss and have my deepest condolences dear. The Lord is with you 🙏."

