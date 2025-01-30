Twene Jonas, in a video, denied being the owner of the BMW SUV he had been flaunting on social media

The controversial social commentator claimed the car belonged to his boss and that he did not want anyone except him to drive it

The video triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media, who shared their thoughts

US-based Ghanaian social media commentator, Twene Jonas has courted attention after a video of his recent interaction with a stranger about his car surfaced on social media.

Twene Jonas denies ownership of his BMW after being questioned on the street.

Source: Instagram

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the social media personality was spotted conversing with a stranger, alleged to be a car wash attendant with a Jamaican accent, by the roadside as he cruised in his 2024 BMW M Competition SUV luxury vehicle on the street in the US.

During the interaction, Twene Jonas appeared not to be at ease as he denied being the owner of the car he had claimed ownership of on several occasions on social media.

The social commentator claimed that the 2024 BMW M Competition SUV belonged to his boss and that he did not want anyone except him behind the steering wheel.

He also claimed that his boss had allegedly installed CCTV cameras in the car's interior, which he used to monitor his movement and provide security against criminals.

Twene Jonas denied the individual's request to drive the car to an unknown location for further questioning. The social media commentator instead offered to accommodate the individual in the passenger seat of the car as he did not want any issues with his boss.

The social media personality, who was recently mocked for hiding in his room amid ongoing deportations in the US, was later handed a document and informed him to move the car to another site.

As Twene Jonas drove off, he claimed that he had outsmarted the individual by intentionally feeding him lies to prevent him from accessing the car. He noted that he did not trust the individual as he could have been a thief who would run away with his car.

Twene Jonas' denial was a contradiction of what he had said about the ownership of the car in the past. The social commentator bragged that he purchased the 2024 BMW M Competition SUV for $1 million with his own money after he flaunted the car on social media for the first time.

Watch the video below:

Twene Jonas denying BMW ownership stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Oppong Daniel commented:

"Twene Jonas is a wise man."

DON PIIRO said:

"This guy is smart."

Mogaby commented:

"It is high time Twene Jonas stopped this nonsense of live video everywhere because the next time he wouldn't be spared. This is not the first time police have been stopping and asking him some questions."

apro1994 said:

"Now the car ain't yours 😁🤣."

Captain commented:

"It was not a police man he was just at the car wash."

Twene Jonas blasts Ghanaians over immigration visit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas was furious as he blasted Ghanaians, claiming that he had been reported for deportation.

The controversial social commentator alleged that Homeland Security and immigration officers had searched for him in his previous home,

Twene Jonas also pledged to deal with Ghanaians abroad, who would participate in a plot to get him deported.

