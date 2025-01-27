Some Ghanaians on social media have mocked controversial socialite, Twene Jonas, for staying indoors to ostensibly evade potential deportation as the Trump administration boots illegal migrants

Since the deportation began, Twene Jonas has not been seen outdoors, which he often frequents to record his videos

In a previous video, Jonas claimed that he wasn't afraid of President Trump just before the Republican Head of State took over officially from his predecessor

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Twene Jonas, has become the subject of mockery on social media in the wake of the ongoing mass deportation of illegal migrants by the US government.

The US government is deporting all illegal migrants back to their home countries. As a result, many immigrants have gone into hiding to avoid being caught by security agents.

Netizens mock Twene Jonas as he 'hides indoors' amid ongoing mass deportation in the US. Photo credit: @twenejonas/IG.

Source: Instagram

Twene Jonas, who is based in the US and widely known for recording his videos on the streets of New York, has lately confined his activities to his room.

He is one controversial character on social media who has stepped on many toes, insulting the Ghanaian political class, as well as traditional and religious leaders.

The social commentator has not been seen outside since the beginning of the mass deportation exercise.

In his latest video uploaded on Facebook, Twene Jonas was seen unboxing new Nike sneakers he had bought.

Reactions as Twene Jonas stays indoors

Netizens who chanced on the video chose to mock him, with many claiming he was hiding from being deported back home because he did not have a legal residence permit.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Alhaji Saidil Bashari Sultaan said:

"Now heaven has turned to a prison.. God is indeed mysterious."

@Derrick Offei also said:

"So Jonas, if they deport you, which country will you tell them you are from?? Because Ghana dier, I mean this farm dier we can't host a deportee borga like you oo."

@King Richard commented:

"Chairman no dey go to the street to his warm again. Trump no dey joke ooo."

@Kofi Evans also commented:

"Hahahahahaha now you see say man pass man. If you be man, go outside and do your warmup. ICE police will grab you like a sack of potatoes."

@Blacknite Blacknite wrote:

"Glass nkoaa room nkoaa..Every one minute biaaa u dey room..24/7 room..Go out if you are a man..You know some Ghanaians who are US citizens are working with the ICE."

@Michael Obiri also wrote

" I am very surprised oo, upon all the insults this guy no get nkrataa. Chalei it's serious oo, so if they deport am which country is he going. Yawa paa nei!."

Twene Jonas speaks on US legal residency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas refuted claims that he no longer goes outside for fear of being deported back to Ghana.

Jonas said he chose to remain indoors because of the cold weather and that his recent trend of remaining indoors had nothing to do with the ongoing deportation.

He further advised Ghanaians living in the US illegally to stay indoors to avoid being arrested by security agents.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh