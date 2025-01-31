US-based Gambian actress Princess Shyngle has shared new photos and a video on social media

The photos and video show the actress at her fashionista best while looking slimmer in size

The images have sparked mixed reactions with some hailing her looks while others wonder where she has been all this while

US-based Gambian actress Princess Shyngle has popped up on social media with a new video and photos.

The images shared on Shyngle's Instagram page, show her rocking a yellow-coloured dress. The net-like outfit which was only up to the middle of her thighs left bare her shoulders. The dress had long sleeves.

She matched her looks with gold-coloured earrings and bangles and a pair of yellow high-heeled shoes.

Princess Shyngle looks slimmer

Apart from looking good in her fashion, there was another visible observation, the actress looked to have grown slimmer than she is known.

At a point in time when she resided in Ghana, Princess Shyngle was known as one of the most voluptuous female stars around. She was particularly known for her very tiny waist and thick hips, which earned her the nickname 'tapoli'.

While she still has the snatched waist, Princess Shyngle looks slimmer.

Princess Shyngle hails herself as important

Sharing the images, the Gambian star indicated that it was not for nothing that she was born into the world.

According to her, if she survived out of about 100 million sperms to fertilise an egg and become a baby and grow up to this point, she is destined for greatness.

"A fertile man gives between 2 and 5 milliliters(ml) of fluid (about a teaspoon)m making about 100 million sperms ............ And to think that I was the fastest of all the sperms ....... It’s an assurance that I WAS BORN TO WIN !!! DESTINED FOR GREATNESS 🙏🏽❤️❤️," she said.

See Princess Shyngle's post below:

Fans react to Princess Shyngle's new photos

The images shared by Princess Shyngle have triggered many reactions from her followers. While many admired her looks, others just wondered where she had been.

theonlychigul seemed to have missed Shyngle:

"Where have you been?"

aning904 like her sense of fashion:

"You're so fashionable and supermodel ❤️❤️❤️."

macphilliamy thought the actress was great too:

"Yes, you are not telling lies that you are destined for greatness. You were born to win for real and have started achieving the greatness sweet beautiful Princess Shyngle, 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

hassan_ajeboh also wondered where she had been:

"Where has she been 😍😍😍😍😍😍?"

only1crownking was smitten with her:

"Big waist fine face I don de wait for you my girl Abeg make ona sing for her."

abdulhafizkantama called Shyngle his crush:

"My favourite female celebrity crush. I'm always seeing you in my dreams.how I wish to meet you in real life ❤️❤️."

Princess Shyngle advises women on marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Princess Shyngle had weighed in on the pressure African women face when it comes to marriage.

The actress and renowned socialite said she had faced a fair share of the struggles some single women face.

Her advice to single and married women garnered significant traction on social media.

