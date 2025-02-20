Michy saw an influx of customers at her roadside fruit juice vending stand as fans who spotted her trooped in to patronise her business

Popular Ghanaian singer and entrepreneur Michy saw a rush of customers at her roadside fruit juice stand as fans trooped in to buy from her.

Photos and videos she shared on social media showed supporters purchasing her drinks and taking pictures with her.

Michy recently launched her fruit juice business as part of her expanding ventures. The industrious ex of dancehall musician has added a host of ventures to her businesses.

In January 2025, she introduced a skincare product called Nature’s Botox under her brand, M& Farms. She promoted the organic serum on Instagram.

According to her, the product has natural ingredients like jojoba, castor oil, and frankincense. She credited it for making her skin softer and more radiant.

That same month, was when she announced the launch of the fruit juice business, Juice Bae Ghana Limited. The juices are made from fruits harvested from her farm. To promote the brand, Michy and her team took to the streets of Aburi, selling directly to customers.

Michy also ventured into farming, disclosing her project on December 11, 2024. She shared images of workers on her farm, which has spring water and produces various crops. In addition to farming, she is involved in catfish rearing.

Michy's juice business stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

yaa Pretty said:

"Please, where can I get some?"

MAABENAH commented:

"Proud of you.🔥"

deladiamond2 said:

"When are you coming to Winneba mummy?"

WEALTHY RICH commented:

"Our First Queen 👸 💜💜 We are coming for you."

Atubga Maxwell Maxwell said:

"Please get back to Shatta, you are very beautiful.❤️"

Abynaa Pinamang commented:

"Pls, we don't know anyone apart from you😒 pls come back for us to have complete peace and Love! Pls, think abt it! You have been missed,"

queensheba253 said:

"Shatta is coming for you and Majesty.💞"

jayleesa123 commented:

"Charley, you are beautiful oooo, me I see more beauty ooo than the ...... Michy to the whole world."

CHRISTINE wrote:

"But you see something, sometimes you are a celebrity wife or girlfriend people expect you to dress and expose your body and look at how decent she looks."

Michy's son Majesty joins her at roadside

It seems Michy's fruit juice business has become a family affair as her son Majesty recently joined her at the joint.

YEN.com.gh reported that the son of the actress helped her by calling for prospective customers to come and buy from his mother.

Many Ghanaians commended the little boy for joining his mother in her business venture and supporting her. Michy's business has received an outpouring of support since its inception.

Source: YEN.com.gh