Osei Kwame Despite was rushed by a young man who claimed to know him while cruising in his expensive G wagon

While recording the young man chanted Despite's name and received GH¢1000 from the wealthy businessman for his efforts

In the video, he was elated over the money he received and jumped in excitement to the admiration of social media users

A young man was rewarded with GH¢1000 after approaching Dr Osei Kwame Despite at the newly launched Despite Automobile Museum.

The young man who goes by the name Flatelo, appeared excited to see the businessman and rushed toward his G-Wagon while calling out his name.

He recorded the moment and repeatedly chanted Despite’s name. In response, the wealthy businessman handed him GH¢1000. The denomination of the money was only GH¢200 notes.

A video of the encounter was shared on TikTok by Flatelo. In the video, the young man jumped in excitement after receiving the money and rained blessings on Osei Kwame Despite. Many Ghanaians in the comments section expressed happiness for him and praised Despite’s generosity.

The incident happened at the Despite Automobile Museum, a luxury property unveiled by the rich businessman on his 63rd birthday. The museum, which showcases an extensive collection of vintage and luxury cars, attracted significant attention on social media.

This is not the first time Despite has shown generosity. During the Kantamanto market fire saga, he and Dr Ofori Sarpong supported affected traders. A delegation from Despite Media visited the market on their behalf to inspect the rebuilding efforts and donated a truckload of 1,240 roofing sheets to the Kantamanto Traders Association.

Despite and young man go viral

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

RICH MAJESTY® said:

"Ahhhh just 200 cedis p3 😂😂😂 and you are killing yourself like that."

LYF OF MICHEEGA wrote:

"If ba wale you fit take like 2k instant buh you take 200 cedis norr you turn pig of joy."

Omar Silas commented:

"Flatelo ne gyimi de3 2 hundred cedis p3 and make happy."

Gentle_Kartel_10 said:

"The bad energy is too much. Have you guys forgot what he does for others on his live raising funds for the needy. Let’s be grateful not for ourselves alone but for others too."

Big Scrach commented:

"Include that money into ur monies bro. Don’t just spend it anyhow."

Komens777 said:

"Joh Joh the big man is sitting in his car n u are standing by the him taking picture with u think u ar guy."

owuraseth commented:

"People dey do settings for this country oo."

officialqueen_rosca said:

"God bless this man. He’s so generous. May he live long."

Mr faith commented:

"200 cedis from despite😂"

Michy sells fruit juice by roadside

Michy has also stirred reactions on social media after she was spotted selling fruit juice by the roadside.

YEN.com.gh reported that the ex-fiancee of Shatta Wale did not want to show her face while fans recorded her selling.

Regardless of this, Michy has been commended by social media users for her industrious business mindset.

