Emelia Brobbey, in a hilarious skit, was sacked from a studio during a recording session with content creator Honey Boy

The Kumawood actress was dismissed after she struggled to sing the written lyrics and was replaced by Joyce Blessing

The video of Emelia Brobbey getting sacked from the studio during a recording session ignited laughter on social media

Popular Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey courted attention after collaborating with content creator Honey Boy in a hilarious comedy skit.

In a video shared by Honey Boy on his official TikTok page, the actress was sacked from a music studio booth after failing to meet the content creator, who played the role of a music producer's expectations.

The hilarious skit showed Emelia Brobbey, wearing a headset being instructed by the music producer to sing a particular song's lyrics, which had been written and handed over to her on a piece of white paper.

The actress, who has also ventured into the Ghana music industry in recent years, struggled to pronounce some of the words on several occasions as she attempted to sing into a microphone during the recording session in the music studio.

Emelia Brobbey's failure to sing the right lyrics angered Honey Boy, who, in a fit of rage, threw the paper at the actress and dismissed her from his studio. The producer's actions infuriated another individual, who played the role of the actress' manager.

The content creator later called upon award-winning gospel musician Joyce Blessing, who was seated in a piece of furniture in the studio to enter the recording studio booth and replace Emelia Brobbey.

The former Zylofon Music signee, just like Emelia Brobbey, also struggled to sing the song's lyrics, leading to her dismissal from the booth.

Below is the video of Emelia Brobbey being sacked from a studio booth in a skit:

Emelia Brobbey's sacking from studio ignites laughter

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to the comic skit featuring Emelia Brobbey below:

Iceprince2433 commented:

"Honey boy and sense be like Jude Bellingham's celebration."

Tiah Obiadiepa said:

"What is Kudus doing in the lyrics 😂😂😂?"

Bono Lion commented:

"I can't stop laughing 😆 😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄 guys."

VASTINO said:

"Those who have temper issues should gather here 😅😅."

Dede Eva380 commented:

"Eeii, director why 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Emelia Brobbey supports needy people with cash

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Emelia Brobbey supported some needy people with a huge financial contribution.

The Kumawood actress also threw a party, where some physically challenged women and children enjoyed good meals.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to commend Emelia Brobbey for her generous gesture as the post circulated.

